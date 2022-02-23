 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1778, Friedrich Wilhelm Rudolf Gerhard August Freiherr von Steuben arrived at Valley Forge, possibly after hearing that the Continental Army was running short on names   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Continental Army, George Washington, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, American Revolutionary War, Valley Forge  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1778, Subulater.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For a man who, and correct me if I'm wrong, mostly made it up as he went along because he had no experience. His teaching were still the default for the US Army for 100 years?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: For a man who, and correct me if I'm wrong, mostly made it up as he went along because he had no experience. His teaching were still the default for the US Army for 100 years?

Well, you have to remember that the American forces had less than no experience.


Well, you have to remember that the American forces had less than no experience.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: For a man who, and correct me if I'm wrong, mostly made it up as he went along because he had no experience. His teaching were still the default for the US Army for 100 years?


Von Stueben was in the Prussian army twice, 1747-1763, and 1764-1777, when the Prussian Army was considered to be, as the parlance goes, hot shiat.  And he fought in multiple wars and was wounded in multiple battles.  He wasn't a drill instructor by default, but he was hardly some naïf wandering in off a beet root farm either.  Now, he didn't join the American army to be a drill instructor; he had been a quartermaster for the Prussians at one point and planned to take the same position for the Americans - which is why he was hired in the first place. It was only after seeing the Americans were complete shiat that he decided to train them; which wasn't his official job and for which he was initially upbraided for - until teaching them how to hold a musket with the barrel pointed away from their shoulder actually helped the American soldiers not fall on their faces.  Now, admittedly, any Prussian footslogger could have pulled off the same feat, since even the high-ranking American officers were SCA rejects at best, so the lack of formal experience in training mentally-challenged marmosets is true, but he wasn't pig-ignorant himself.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: For a man who, and correct me if I'm wrong, mostly made it up as he went along because he had no experience. His teaching were still the default for the US Army for 100 years?


You're wrong.  He was a General Staff Officer in the Prussian Army, the best arny in the world at the time.  Yes, even better than the English.  He was one of the most knowledgeable commanders of the day.  The only reason he was on our side is that he was kicked out for being gay (they think, no one would actually say it at the time, they had their own "don't say gay" culture back then).
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Von Steuben's personal story is amazing. And along with the Sacred Band of Thebes, is a great example to point to when idiots drop the old canard about what gay soldiers might or might not do in the military
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this day in history, in 1778, Friedrich Wilhelm Rudolf Gerhard August Freiherr von Steuben arrived at Valley Forge, possibly after hearing that the Continental Army was running short on names

And great hotels in Garmish-Partenkirchen at the base of the ski areas.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington's greeting though was a bit unorthodox

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....of Ulm.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Though the baron was appalled at the condition of the army he was tasked with making over, he soon developed an appreciation for its soldiers. "The genius of this nation is not in the least to be compared with that of the Prussian, Austrians, or French," von Steuben wrote to a Prussian friend. "You say to your soldier 'Do this and he doeth it'; but I am obliged to say [to the American soldier]: 'This is the reason why you ought to do that: and then he does it.'"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Von Steuben's personal story is amazing. And along with the Sacred Band of Thebes, is a great example to point to when idiots drop the old canard about what gay soldiers might or might not do in the military


Fun Fact: in some of the Ancient Greek Cultures...the only loving relationships were between dudes.

/ not to mention that the greatest warrior to ever live (Achilles) was totes gay
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk History - Washington's Army Shapes Up
Youtube rYwND0CcID4


Warning: Not Safe For Work language.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, was Johann Gambolputty de von Ausfern-schplenden-schlitter-crasscrenbon-fried-digger-dingle- dangle-dongle-dungle-burstein-von-knacker-thrasher-apple-banger-horowitz-ticolensic-grander-knotty-spelltinkle-grandlich-grumblemeyer-spelterwasser- kurstlich-himbleeisen-bahnwagen-gutenabend-bitte-ein-nürnburger-bratwustle- gerspurten-mitz-weimache-luber-hundsfut-gumberaber-shönedanker-kalbsfleisch- mittler-aucher von Hautkopft of Ulm not unavailable?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: rudemix: Von Steuben's personal story is amazing. And along with the Sacred Band of Thebes, is a great example to point to when idiots drop the old canard about what gay soldiers might or might not do in the military

Fun Fact: in some of the Ancient Greek Cultures...the only loving relationships were between dudes.

/ not to mention that the greatest warrior to ever live (Achilles) was totes gay


*Herakles and Hylas nod in agreement*

Typically when I hear that any number of men greater than one went off on an adventure or mission in ancient history, it probably had that aspect to it. Gilgamesh and Enkidu included, especially given their 'wrasslin' match when they met.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: *Herakles and Hylas nod in agreement*

Typically when I hear that any number of men greater than one went off on an adventure or mission in ancient history, it probably had that aspect to it. Gilgamesh and Enkidu included, especially given their 'wrasslin' match when they met.

Not to mention that the Ancient Greeks wrassled nekid.

Fun Fact: in some of the Ancient Greek Cultures...the only loving relationships were between dudes.

/ not to mention that the greatest warrior to ever live (Achilles) was totes gay

*Herakles and Hylas nod in agreement*

Typically when I hear that any number of men greater than one went off on an adventure or mission in ancient history, it probably had that aspect to it. Gilgamesh and Enkidu included, especially given their 'wrasslin' match when they met.


Not to mention that the Ancient Greeks wrassled nekid.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am confused, the link is to the history channel website, but the article doesn't mention aliens. Maybe Friedrich Wilhelm Rudolf Gerhard August, Freiherr von Steuben was from the Alpha Centauri system?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is considered the father of the US Army.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Let's name a city in Ohio after him...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he got along well with Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: For a man who, and correct me if I'm wrong, mostly made it up as he went along because he had no experience. His teaching were still the default for the US Army for 100 years?


The appointment of general officers back then was a very very different thing than what we have today.   There were no professional officers at that time.   They were, for the most part, rich guys that could raise a regiment or two because they could afford to pay the private soldiers. If they could do that they were granted a commission by their territorial governor.   Field officers (captains, etc..) were usually elected by the troops.   Most of them had little to no experience.   It is an artifact of our English nobility roots combined with the fact that the founders didn't trust, nor want, a standing military.

It was this way up through the Civil War.  Professionally trained officers out of West Point were frequently eyed with suspicion even then.   When Grant was a cadet, Congress debated closing the academy because they feared it would produce a permanent military class.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
to be fair, Freiherr von Steuben was his title, not his name. so he only had like 5 names. You know, like spaniards.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just another German teaching American racists and slaveowners how to use their evil black plastic muskets.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you guys think Steuben had a goofy title, go ahead and memorize Lord Nelson's.

The Most Noble Lord Horatio Nelson, Viscount and Baron Nelson, of the Nile and of Burnham Thorpe in the County of Norfolk, Baron Nelson of the Nile and of Hilborough in the said County, Knight of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, Vice Admiral of the White Squadron of the Fleet, Commander in Chief of his Majesty's Ships and Vessels in the Mediterranean, Duke of Bronté in the Kingdom of Sicily, Knight Grand Cross of the Sicilian Order of St Ferdinand and of Merit, Member of the Ottoman Order of the Crescent, Knight Grand Commander of the Order of St Joachim.

Put that on a business card.
 
LesterB
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry for the Facebook link but I thought it was funny ... in case you don't want to click, text & image below.

https://www.facebook.com/NPSCentennialLEGO/posts/2745210759118312

--------------------

It was February 23, 1778, when Friedrich Wilhelm August Heinrich Ferdinand von Steuben strode into the ramshackle Valley Forge camp on a red carpet through hip deep snow. Astride a polar bear, cape waving John Woo style in the breeze, accompanied by his Italian Greyhound Azor, and carrying a trident, Baron Von Steuben was there to turn George Washington's Continental Army, through a series of heroic montages, into the lean, mean, fighting force that won American independence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

