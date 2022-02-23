 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   BBC Reports major cyber attack underway against targets in Ukraine. I guess Putin has fully activated his Chair Force   (bbc.com)
    Russia, Russia's Ministry, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin's speech, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, Russia's geography  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So are they going to do more then vandalize websites this time?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how many of the attacking IP addresses are based in Texas, Idaho and the NRA HQ.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I wonder how many of the attacking IP addresses are based in Texas, Idaho and the NRA HQ.


Honestly, they probably have a huge number of home computers in the US integrated into one or more botnets.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice subs. +1
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect Fark.com to be brought down by them Incel Commies anytime now.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...so like they're gonna hit the string between the tin cans.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I expect Fark.com to be brought down by them Incel Commies anytime now.


Only because they miss the Boobies tags, ironically not realize that they were the boobies the whole time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pray for fark.ru
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would have been nice back when Russia tested unplugging from the internet if the rest of us had tested it from the other direction.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But have you cross-checked your list of potential Russian trolls vs. who's not here during these operations?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To paraphrase a certain Farker, this is just an expansion of Russia's cyber relationships.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://threatmap.checkpoint.com/
though I never know how much these are reflective of reality.

Also, I would like to join NATOs chairforce. do we get urban camo and all you can eat ramen?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That explains why our resident troll-factory algorithms have seemed extra-derpy as of late.
Their web goulash rations have been cut back to feed others.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Algebrat: To paraphrase a certain Farker, this is just an expansion of Russia's cyber relationships.


I laughed.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: https://threatmap.checkpoint.com/
though I never know how much these are reflective of reality.

Also, I would like to join NATOs chairforce. do we get urban camo and all you can eat ramen?


Be all that you can be.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this why we haven't seen Col Carhart lately in these threads?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

goodncold: https://threatmap.checkpoint.com/
though I never know how much these are reflective of reality.

Also, I would like to join NATOs chairforce. do we get urban camo and all you can eat ramen?


That is odd because it seems like almost all malicious traffic is coming OUT of the US
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Algebrat: To paraphrase a certain Farker, this is just an expansion of Russia's cyber relationships.


I put on my robe and wizard hat.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: goodncold: https://threatmap.checkpoint.com/
though I never know how much these are reflective of reality.

Also, I would like to join NATOs chairforce. do we get urban camo and all you can eat ramen?

Be all that you can be.


There is no mention of urban camo or ramen in that job listing. Pass.
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I'm convinced that if you want to be in movies just be an old white man with a beard. Because I swear I have seen that guy in a ton of movies but I could not tell you which film or his name.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I wonder how many of the attacking IP addresses are based in Texas, Idaho and the NRA HQ.


Don't forget a towery address in NYC and Mar A Lardo.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Damn it, who installed Kaspersky?"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CHAIR FORCE POWERS - ACTIVATE!
Form of - a tracksuit!
Shape of - a DDOS attack!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: NewportBarGuy: I wonder how many of the attacking IP addresses are based in Texas, Idaho and the NRA HQ.

Don't forget a towery address in NYC and Mar A Lardo.


At some point this turns into providing aid and comfort to the enemy.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"he said he was gonna"
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They've activated the 5th Guards Troll Division.   They were awarded the Order of the Red Keyboard for their work in 2016.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So less comments on Fark for awhile?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So less comments on Fark for awhile?


Unless I'm bored.

Which, it is a semi boring day at work.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also a healthy chunk of open source intelligence Twitter accounts all got mass reported and 12 hour suspensions overnight. Massive coincidence.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a way to tell which computers are involved in this attack?  If there's any Americans involved, Gitmo first, ask questions later.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So less comments on Fark for awhile?


stannis_fewer.gif
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SWIFT the farkers.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: jtown: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I'm convinced that if you want to be in movies just be an old white man with a beard. Because I swear I have seen that guy in a ton of movies but I could not tell you which film or his name.


Oliver Ford Davies, has 114 credits as an actor on IMDB.  Looks like if you watch British TV, you've seen him (and the prequels of course).
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: goodncold: https://threatmap.checkpoint.com/
though I never know how much these are reflective of reality.

Also, I would like to join NATOs chairforce. do we get urban camo and all you can eat ramen?

Be all that you can be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: NewportBarGuy: I wonder how many of the attacking IP addresses are based in Texas, Idaho and the NRA HQ.

Honestly, they probably have a huge number of home computers in the US integrated into one or more botnets.


Yeah, with all the Trump emails and Republican "gimme" clicks, you can bet Russia has tons of stuff running in the background on US computers.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DDOS, or something more substantial? The former isn't likely to affect things like military communication, I imagine.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Is there a way to tell which computers are involved in this attack?  If there's any Americans involved, Gitmo first, ask questions later.


Meh - most computers involved in the DDoS attack probably belong to people with no friggin clue.  They are not elite hackers, they're people like my mother, who probably decided to download a Bonsai Buddy app again.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia frequently does this to Ukraine.  They were probably expecting it. Fortunately, I guess Ukraining power plants have old school, manual procedures to shut down unlike in the US where everything is on line.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: Valter: jtown: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I'm convinced that if you want to be in movies just be an old white man with a beard. Because I swear I have seen that guy in a ton of movies but I could not tell you which film or his name.

Oliver Ford Davies, has 114 credits as an actor on IMDB.  Looks like if you watch British TV, you've seen him (and the prequels of course).


I'm almost scared at how quickly that got the exact answer. I couldn't ask Google to do that for me. No, my friends, I rely instead on random FARK threads.
 
