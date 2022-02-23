 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man will endure anything if he thinks it's foreplay   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beavis and Butthead Did I Just Score
Youtube oYAZCygB8e4


R.I.P. BUTTHEAD
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Just day the word, dude...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 329x153]
Just day the word, dude...


*say*
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
50 Shades of "HEY!"
 
Valter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


I don't know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
50 shades of grey?
More like 50 shades of black and blue AMIRITE?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Valter: Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x344]

I don't know.


Doesn't matter. I refuse to believe anybody would date someone with that shiat all over their face.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Valter: Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x344]

I don't know.

Doesn't matter. I refuse to believe anybody would date someone with that shiat all over their face.


If I had read the full article instead of posting like a dummy I would have seen this:

"Onque--apparently wearing festival facepaint--is pictured in the above mug shot."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Valter: Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x344]

I don't know.

Doesn't matter. I refuse to believe anybody would date someone with that shiat all over their face.


First day on Fark?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x344]

I don't know.


That's a victim, of something...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: Yellow Beard: Valter: Uh. Is this a photo of the victim or the prepetrator?

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x344]

I don't know.

Doesn't matter. I refuse to believe anybody would date someone with that shiat all over their face.

If I had read the full article instead of posting like a dummy I would have seen this:

"Onque--apparently wearing festival facepaint--is pictured in the above mug shot."


That just makes the story all the better.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I doubt that "enduring anything if he thinks it's foreplay" is a trait possessed solely by Florida Man
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Doesn't matter. I refuse to believe anybody would date someone with that shiat all over their face.


What's your Fursona?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What The Puck ??

/family expession.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
expression, sorry...bad keyboard.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yep.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
