 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Aircraft crashes on Red Rum Drive. Pilot was heard to report, "Here's Johnny"   (theburn.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Virginia, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Loudoun County, Virginia, Loudoun County Fire, Aaron Adams, Washington Dulles International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Washington Metropolitan Area  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2022 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That namesake had to be deliberate.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Adams then attempted an emergency landing on a strip of private property behind the Raging Wire data center.

When these datacenter clusters get larger and larger, I foresee a future where there will be flight restrictions for these areas.  Much like flying near a Nuclear power plant or the White House comes with a fighter jet escort to jail.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's rum
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...and laughed in his special way
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Adams then attempted an emergency landing on a strip of private property behind the Raging Wire data center.

When these datacenter clusters get larger and larger, I foresee a future where there will be flight restrictions for these areas.  Much like flying near a Nuclear power plant or the White House comes with a fighter jet escort to jail.


I believe you are right.

I once had a job interview at a local data center, and it was the ultimate security theater I'd ever seen. Penitentiary walls with armed guards patrolling and racks of rifles everywhere behind the check-in desk. I don't recall ever seeming such measures even on military bases when I was a kid.

But it's all for show. Paramilitary groups, terrorist cells, roving bands of ninjas, whatever. None of your security breaches in a data center will ever occur like that. It'll be a break in not over or under a wall, but through a fiber optic cable. Yet clients love this dog & pony show for security.
 
solcofn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local news on Fark is always fun.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Adams then attempted an emergency landing on a strip of private property behind the Raging Wire data center.

When these datacenter clusters get larger and larger, I foresee a future where there will be flight restrictions for these areas.  Much like flying near a Nuclear power plant or the White House comes with a fighter jet escort to jail.

I believe you are right.

I once had a job interview at a local data center, and it was the ultimate security theater I'd ever seen. Penitentiary walls with armed guards patrolling and racks of rifles everywhere behind the check-in desk. I don't recall ever seeming such measures even on military bases when I was a kid.

But it's all for show. Paramilitary groups, terrorist cells, roving bands of ninjas, whatever. None of your security breaches in a data center will ever occur like that. It'll be a break in not over or under a wall, but through a fiber optic cable. Yet clients love this dog & pony show for security.


Both are equally bad, but the fact that public water facilities and power sub stations have a chainlink fence, barbed wired, and a few padlocks kinda speaks more about what nefarious people want to do. You can defend against the meth heads who want to scrap computer components and wiring, but the real threat is much  more invisible, as you stated.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.