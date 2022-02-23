 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Archaeologists discover 9,000-year-old shrine with carving of strange-looking tentacled thing in Jordanian desert, immediately start poking around because they apparently have never seen a horror movie   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Middle East, remote Neolithic site, 9,000-year-old shrine, Jordan, mass traps, team of Jordanian, French archaeologists, Archaeology  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nfah Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we just have to go touch everything now, don't we?
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
rAmen!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
9,000 years ago:  "This is boring.  I know!  Let's play 'Fark with an Archeologist!"   Just draw shiat on a wall, man.  Like we got nothing better to do."
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ritual purposes = Fuck all if we know what they really used it for.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quick, smear it with sacrificial blood and see what happens!
 
oldweasel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In their defense, can it really make things any worse?
 
scalpod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, we just have to go touch everything now, don't we?


Sure, 'now'...
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so which one is the pic of jehova?  surely he poked his head around then right?  or had he not been invented yet
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like a good place for blood
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://discworld.fandom.com/wiki/Bel-Shamharoth
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nfah Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!


If this had not been the Boobies I would have summoned all of the great old ones myself.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Ritual purposes = fark all if we know what they really used it for.


It was the mascot for Prehistoric Pete's Gazelle Burger and BBBQ.


/the extra B is for 'Quality'.
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: TommyDeuce: Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nfah Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!

If this had not been the Boobies I would have summoned all of the great old ones myself.


Sometimes I get sick of FARK's filters. But I think I'll allow it in this case.
 
