(RTE Ireland)   Residents of Ireland will be able to add a message to this year's census to be included in a 100 year time capsule. If he lived there Subby's would be "Sorry we farked up" Your suggestions to the right please   (rte.ie) divider line
    More: Survey, Government, Chief Whip, census replies, Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity-PBP, Aristotle, Yes Minister, census form, time capsule  
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hot enough for ya? :("
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They assume humans will be alive to open that in 100 years?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish Guinness.

/where's my towel?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shut up you fecking gobshiate or I'll fecking burst ya"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only put 239 beans in your bean soup. One more and it would be two farty.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I suggest adding the Twilight books to the capsule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Drink more Ovaltine"
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging feckingmorons to the white courtesy phone
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fekin eedgit."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a cool idea and I hope the US Census adopts it. Looking at census info of your ancestors can be fascinating stuff, and the option to read a note left for you by your great great great whatever is pretty awesome.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, the Aristocrats!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You do know about the seed bank in Antarctica, right?"
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: Paging feckingmorons to the white courtesy phone


I don't think he'll fit.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
option 1.  don't make and sudden moves. they are right behind you.

option 2.  we never, for even a minute believed anyone would still be alive to find this and that was only 100 years ago.  keep than mind the next time someone talks about "ancient wisdom"

option 3.  your mom is a whore.

option 4.  i love you (no homo).
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say nothing, but leave a copy of Idiocracy labeled as a "historic documentary".
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Kitty2.0: Paging feckingmorons to the white courtesy phone

I don't think he'll fit.


It might take some industrial strength lube but I'm sure we can get him in there.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOOK THE FOOOKING ENGLISH
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolphin squeaks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ireland was once a highly technologically advanced society unlike any other, then we discovered alcohol."
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you would have paid €10 for TotalCensus you could have read all of this witty stuff when we wrote it
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell us again come morning  ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Come Out, Ye Black And Tans!" - Irish Rebel Song
Youtube NwjiGDobJqs
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Tell us again come morning  ...

[Fark user image 400x311]


That's better than Irish sunglasses.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair"

/And maybe a copy of the poem, so the cockroaches get the reference.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shake well before using.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: jim32rr: Tell us again come morning  ...

[Fark user image 400x311]

That's better than Irish sunglasses.


Are those the glasses that make all the women hot? Thought those were Guinness glasses
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A portrait of the Queen of Ireland

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was told this was like a time travel capsule, so here are the winning lottery numbers for all of 2021.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hope you've evolved a bigger penis
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Ireland was once a highly technologically advanced society unlike any other, then we discovered alcohol."


i had a friend in college who was fond of saying "god invented alcohol to keep the Irish from taking over the world."  one night i replied "well of all god's inventions, that one is working the best."

even my friend's immigrant grandfather started laughing and i never heard him say it again, mostly because we graduated and drifted apart and then he got cancer and died, when he was struck by lightning, while drowning kittens in the local sewer outflow. despite all that, i really wish, he hadn't been masturbating when the lightning hit him.  all his muscles locked up and we had to bury him like that.  His left hand grasping his wang in a death grip, a expired tabby in his right and his o-face locked in a rictus combination of pain and ecstasy.  i really wish his mother hadn't been the one to find him, especially since he was wearing her panties and evening gown.

\made that second part up.
\\first part totally true.
\\\really trying to avoid a project being productive.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A well a everybody's heard about the bird
B-b-b bird, bird, bird, b-bird's the word

A well a bird, bird, bird, the bird is the word
A well a bird, bird, bird, well the bird is the word
A well a bird, bird, bird, b-bird's the word
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "You do know about the seed bank in Antarctica, right?"


Not Antarctica, Svalbard, which is technically Norway.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Yellow Beard: jim32rr: Tell us again come morning  ...

[Fark user image 400x311]

That's better than Irish sunglasses.

Are those the glasses that make all the women hot? Thought those were Guinness glasses


Nope and the glasses you are referring to are called beer goggles.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What're ya doin in the bathroom day and night. Give someone else a chance.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"How's the surfing?"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

2wolves: "How's the surfing?"


Lahinch actually has some pretty good surfing, as do some spots on the wild Atlantic way up north.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was Keyser Soze all along...
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Eff off with your durian fruit!"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
by opening this time capsule you have agreed to pay the descendants of tom baker's scarf 500 kilograms of 24 karat gold.

\looking out for you spawn of my spawn's spawn.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hope you've evolved a bigger penis


Will your descendants really want to know that about you?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: 2wolves: "How's the surfing?"

Lahinch actually has some pretty good surfing, as do some spots on the wild Atlantic way up north.



Surfing The Monstrous Waves Of Ireland
Youtube t_OZB7gZe9Q
 
