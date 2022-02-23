 Skip to content
(BBC)   Normally, if the police find a pool of blood and no victim then it's mysterious and suspicious. Thankfully, on this occasion the answer is straightforward: it's because someone emptied a bag of blood in the street at 2:30 in the morning   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
23
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could prove to be a tough case, ultimately ending in vein.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a perfectly normal evening in certain US cities.  Dunno about the UK.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally the local vampires don't just waste it like that.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Could prove to be a tough case, ultimately ending in vein.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He decided to NOT make home-made "black pudding" after buying the main ingredient?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Normally the local vampires don't just waste it like that.


They poured one out for their homie.  Vlad got locked out of his crypt and burst in to flames yesterday morning.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's just someone with a big bag of blood. Ok.

heyyyyyyyWAITaminute...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't me
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Normally the local vampires don't just waste it like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What time should I do it?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fun fact about my childhood: My mom was a nurse and avid gardener. She knew that iron was good for roses so one summer she started bringing expired whole blood home from the blood bank and pouring it on her rose bushes.

I only remember her doing it a few times so I'm guessing someone asked her what she was doing with all the blood and the answer didn't go over well. She changed hospitals shortly after.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's not the type to do that
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tyrosine:
Addams Family-Morticia cuts heads off roses
Youtube ppfplBvq6UU
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A pool of blood without a victim might be the result of an attack by an eripmav.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
AS ONE DOES.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's enough to feel sanguine about already!
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Fun fact about my childhood: My mom was a nurse and avid gardener. She knew that iron was good for roses so one summer she started bringing expired whole blood home from the blood bank and pouring it on her rose bushes.

I only remember her doing it a few times so I'm guessing someone asked her what she was doing with all the blood and the answer didn't go over well. She changed hospitals shortly after.


Your mom sounds really metal.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Fun fact about my childhood: My mom was a nurse and avid gardener. She knew that iron was good for roses so one summer she started bringing expired whole blood home from the blood bank and pouring it on her rose bushes.

I only remember her doing it a few times so I'm guessing someone asked her what she was doing with all the blood and the answer didn't go over well. She changed hospitals shortly after.


If the blood was from sufficiently young donors, she could have bathed in it and probably realized some benefit.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I HAVE LOTS OF BLOOD BAGS, shiat HAPPENS
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: AS ONE DOES.


Both user name and comment provided mirth. Thank you kind person.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You mean you shouldn't do that?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: Tyrosine: Fun fact about my childhood: My mom was a nurse and avid gardener. She knew that iron was good for roses so one summer she started bringing expired whole blood home from the blood bank and pouring it on her rose bushes.

I only remember her doing it a few times so I'm guessing someone asked her what she was doing with all the blood and the answer didn't go over well. She changed hospitals shortly after.

Your mom sounds really metal.


You misspelled mental.
 
