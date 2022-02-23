 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   The street sign said parallel parking only. Looks parallel to me, officer, I don't see what the problem is   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car is not "sandwiched."  That would involve being in-between.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What sort of noob chocks their wheels?  Don't they teach "Up, Up, and Away" anymore?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's not parallel. That's acute.

/ I know, I know; I should stop being so obtuse
// But you know I'm right.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Mishap" is an understatement.
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it fits, I sits.

/survival of the fittest
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: What sort of noob chocks their wheels?  Don't they teach "Up, Up, and Away" anymore?


Maybe they were chocked by the police to prevent further damage?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pythagorean parking? This is why you don't let 8th grade math teachers moonlight as driving instructors.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There should have been a farmer's market involved somehow.  I am disappoint.
 
Luse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude's story doesn't check out, it's supposed to be only Toyotas that suddenly accelerate on their own.

/ those cars look like they're mating
// what will a Toyota and a Mazda make?
/// a hybrid!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That took talent and/or dedication. I'm impressed with whoever did that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Citiots driving.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Only in New York"

Holy fark, when are these New Yorkers going to understand that they aren't special? THis happens everywhere, not "only in New York".

Hell, THIS picture is more interesting than the video:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not sandwiched it's more of a Salisbury Steak
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, both the reporter and the guy they interviewed made me feel like I was losing brain cells just listening to them.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oooof. I downgraded my autoiinsurance yesterday, looking at the options thinking, "nah, don't worry, what could happen?".

THAT happened.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine how that happened.

In my mind it's like a Family Guy skit with Peter in his car alongside the parked car saying, "Careful... careful... cut the wheel and put it in reverse"  and then there's a crunch sound effect and his car is suddenly and inexplicably on top of the parked one.

"Good enough."
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
for those who don't want to sit through the ads and the talking and "it's like a movie set":

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In New York City that's just called "parking."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "Only in New York"

Holy fark, when are these New Yorkers going to understand that they aren't special? THis happens everywhere, not "only in New York".

Hell, THIS picture is more interesting than the video:

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 760x500]


Oh. Come on. It's just an old saying. In the meantime, parking is tough to find in New York City, so a particularly weird parking story is going to make the news.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Johnson: for those who don't want to sit through the ads and the talking and "it's like a movie set":

[Fark user image 850x479]
[Fark user image 850x478]


That's not an "Oops", that is a total "WT ever loving F were you thinking?" moment.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Midnight Star - No Parking On The Dance Floor (Official Music Video)
Youtube gomCkCbKHA4



This came to mind for some reason. Freakazoid Robots also came up a couple of days ago. It's weird how things from your past just come up out of nowhere.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the hell Fast and the Furious sh*t were they trying to pull? Unless you make a living stunt-driving for Hollywood, you are not going to succeed.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once saw a guy in Brooklyn trying to squeeze into a space that wasn't quite big enough by flooring it and trying to push the other cars a few feet to make it big enough. Don't think he was successful. Full Hassidic regalia too, which made it that much more absurd.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

