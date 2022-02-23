 Skip to content
(NPR)   Corporations involved in creating the opioid crisis will pay out a total of over $32 billion to families who suffered from it and -- perhaps most importantly -- the lawyers and politicians who were of course the real victims   (npr.org) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 That's That said, I could use some oxy; this toothache is killing me. This toothache is killing me.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the way, are they going to stop selling the addictive drugs?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, some of those lawyers worked billed 25 hours a day.  They deserve compensation.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course they admit no blame in the crisis, so they can go ahead and do it again.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"farking white privilege..."

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as the payments are structured to not exceed the yearly dividends of properly investing their blood money. No need for these rich folks to stop being obscenely wealthy just because they created a public health crisis.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems the lawyers stepped in where traditional law enforcement failed. For that they should be compensated
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this doesn't hurt the Sacklers too much.  I'd hate for them to get addicted to pain meds.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty neat that if you have a company and enough money you can buy your way out of anything in America.


Did I say neat, I meant horrifying.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, corporations involved in creating caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, TikTok and other addictive substances continue to make colossal profits.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: It's pretty neat that if you have a company and enough money you can buy your way out of anything in America pretty much anywhere..


Did I say neat, I meant horrifying.


FTFY. America isn't unique, people/corporations all over the world do this. Stop with just repeating what you think gets you to sit with the cool kids.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: It is the way, are they going to stop selling the addictive drugs?


No.  But now that you know it's an addictive drug, when you become hooked on it and die from an over does, your family can't sue.  See?  The system works.

"Well, he had to know it was addictive and deadly.  We spent 32 billion on lawsuits.  They're like cars.  If you know how to operate one and use it the way it's intended, you're fine.  But if you drive it 100 mph and try to go through a brick wall...   well don't sue Ford, amirite?"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In exchange, the Sacklers are still demanding total "release" from all future opioid liability. That means members of the family who ran the company could never be sued in the future for their role pushing Oxycontin sales.

So this part is apparently the deal-breaker that killed the prior settlement last year, because even though the states were on board the judge couldn't get past the Sacklers buying permanent civil immunity with a payment that's basically a rounding error on their annual profit.  So the answer, apparently, will be for them to pay a bigger bribe for that immunity.

Meanwhile, your state will keep bragging about being "tough on crime" by giving poor black kids life in prison for selling a couple of crack rocks.

If these licensed drug dealers are given a green light to keep killing millions of people with impunity basically forever, and their aggrieved relatives can't even get compensated for their loss, that's it. It will be time for the tree of liberty to start getting watered with Sackler blood, and that of anyone else involved in giving these criminals carte blanche to sell death.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: AlgaeRancher: It is the way, are they going to stop selling the addictive drugs?

No.  But now that you know it's an addictive drug, when you become hooked on it and die from an over does, your family can't sue.  See?  The system works.

"Well, he had to know it was addictive and deadly.  We spent 32 billion on lawsuits.  They're like cars.  If you know how to operate one and use it the way it's intended, you're fine.  But if you drive it 100 mph and try to go through a brick wall...   well don't sue Ford, amirite?"


Be honest with yourself.... Are you an addict?

If you can't use Fords in moderation, you shouldn't be around them.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we now what it costs to legally kill a million people. This also includes the permission do it for free in the future.

Roughly $32K per person which continues to decrease as you kill more people without any penalties.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you we could just let people be in control of their own bodies/minds and get high if they like. All the death and destruction came after the supply got clamped down on. The made side effect from opiate use is constipation. No reason people can't take it long term safely, and many do.

If rather live in a world where drug users are not treated as criminals. Where addicts are stuck putting whatever they can get their hands on in their bodies. Where my car isn't being broken into so people can get their fix. Where gangs are not going to war in the streets.

Buy then people will get high and Christianity does not approve. No need for police or prisons, and less excuses for government to spy on us, and we can't have that can we?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: It's pretty neat that if you have a company and enough money you can buy your way out of anything in America.

Did I say neat, I meant horrifying.


The laws are structure like this on purpose. A large corporation can extend legal proceedings so far into the future that by the time you reach the end the judgment is so watered down that it costs the corporation a pittance. The alternative is to take whatever the company offers to be giving immunity for committing a crime.

If the corporations really thought they did nothing wrong there's no chance that they would pay billions of dollars to settle. This is just the least expensive way out.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you we could just let people be in control of their own bodies/minds and get high if they like. All the death and destruction came after the supply got clamped down on. The made side effect from opiate use is constipation. No reason people can't take it long term safely, and many do.

If rather live in a world where drug users are not treated as criminals. Where addicts are stuck putting whatever they can get their hands on in their bodies. Where my car isn't being broken into so people can get their fix. Where gangs are not going to war in the streets.

Buy then people will get high and Christianity does not approve. No need for police or prisons, and less excuses for government to spy on us, and we can't have that can we?


Except we aren't talking about criminally punishing drug users, or even dealers.

We are talking about drug dealers buying civil immunity from suits filed by families of people said dealers are intentionally killing for profit, so their deaths don't eat into the bottom line.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was taking  Oxycontin and Oxycodone for years for pain management after a bad car accident 20 years ago left her with brachial plexus nerve damage in her back. She died from a heart attack in July of 2020. Do I have any recourse as a widower?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That's That said, I could use some oxy; this toothache is killing me. This toothache is killing me.


What the hell happened there? What the hell happened there?

/ my phone is weird sometimes
 
Headso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: We are talking about drug dealers buying civil immunity from suits filed by families of people said dealers are intentionally killing for profit, so their deaths don't eat into the bottom line.


But if you believe adults should be able to take an opiate recreationally like they do with alcohol in that context is the company supplying the recreational drugs at fault for killing the people who want to take these drugs? the guy you are responding to seems to have that kind of libertarian take on this issue.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Headso: gilgigamesh: We are talking about drug dealers buying civil immunity from suits filed by families of people said dealers are intentionally killing for profit, so their deaths don't eat into the bottom line.

But if you believe adults should be able to take an opiate recreationally like they do with alcohol in that context is the company supplying the recreational drugs at fault for killing the people who want to take these drugs? the guy you are responding to seems to have that kind of libertarian take on this issue.


It depends on the circumstances. Circumstances that will never get aired in court if the drug sellers get blanket immunity.

Unless street dealers are going to benefit from the same deal, that's not libertarianism.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They collectively killed a million people just in the US. That is a colossal number. Seven figures! If a dictator killed that many people we would consider them one of history's great monsters.

But because they are hiding behind a corporate entitity they can avoid 100% of liability. People, a single family, made the executive decision to hide the facts, work yo change how physicians view patients.and symptoms (not all bad, pain is serious.and should be treated), and built a fortune off the corpses of the poor.

Tand their company will pay some liability while they continue to live lives of ultimate luxury.

The only way to.improve our.society is going to be to guillotine the rich.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks big pharma. Remember folks there's no possible way big pharma, the fda and the politicians could be working together. If they were you would have heard about it in the news. You can totally trust the news.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: My wife was taking  Oxycontin and Oxycodone for years for pain management after a bad car accident 20 years ago left her with brachial plexus nerve damage in her back. She died from a heart attack in July of 2020. Do I have any recourse as a widower?


Her estate might have recourse.
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: My wife was taking  Oxycontin and Oxycodone for years for pain management after a bad car accident 20 years ago left her with brachial plexus nerve damage in her back. She died from a heart attack in July of 2020. Do I have any recourse as a widower?


20 years of pain management then a heart attack.  Was the heart attack from the painkillers?  Also if you'd asked her if she'd still trade the pain away for a possible heart attack 20 years later would she have agreed to that.

Drugs do some farked up shiat that often isn't understood by the prescriber or the manufacturer and often hidden by the manufacturer.  Opioids are a drop in the bucket in that regard.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ArcadianRefugee: That's That said, I could use some oxy; this toothache is killing me. This toothache is killing me.

What the hell happened there? What the hell happened there?

/ my phone is weird sometimes


it's the drugs.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If the corporations really thought they did nothing wrong there's no chance that they would pay billions of dollars to settle. This is just the least expensive way out.


Not necessarily. Whether or not they think they did something wrong, they could think that juries might think they did something wrong. Pharmaceutical companies aren't exactly the most sympathetic defendants, and they'd be up against grieving relatives of overdose victims and the like.
 
mediaho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fines < profit. Expect the farkery to continue unabated.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So you're telling me the cost of my prescription drugs will be going up again.

Great.
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just watched DopeSick about the opioid crisis and the Sacklers. I had read about them but this just outraged me. Good lord they are scum.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All these people will still be stink rich when this is over, and you will still be shiat poor.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you we could just let people be in control of their own bodies/minds and get high if they like. All the death and destruction came after the supply got clamped down on. The made side effect from opiate use is constipation. No reason people can't take it long term safely, and many do.

If rather live in a world where drug users are not treated as criminals. Where addicts are stuck putting whatever they can get their hands on in their bodies. Where my car isn't being broken into so people can get their fix. Where gangs are not going to war in the streets.

Buy then people will get high and Christianity does not approve. No need for police or prisons, and less excuses for government to spy on us, and we can't have that can we?

Except we aren't talking about criminally punishing drug users, or even dealers.

We are talking about drug dealers buying civil immunity from suits filed by families of people said dealers are intentionally killing for profit, so their deaths don't eat into the bottom line.


Um, intentionally killing your customers is really bad business. That's not what's happening
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ArcadianRefugee: That's That said, I could use some oxy; this toothache is killing me. This toothache is killing me.

What the hell happened there? What the hell happened there?

/ my phone is weird sometimes


Get off the drugs!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Exhibit 32,456,789,345,373 as to why "The War On Drugs" and it's entire stated goal of public safety was always a bald face lie. Were that ever even remotely the goal then those sackler scumbags and the entire upper management along with their sales team would have had their doors kicked in at 03:00 by DEA agents and their families frog marched out into vans while their possessions were torn through. But this is Amurica where the law exists only to protect the wealthy and well connected while keeping everyone else in check.
 
