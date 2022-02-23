 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Brit tabloid the Express doesn't want to alarm anyone, but here's a horror map that shows the exact locations in the UK that will be decimated if Russia drops just one nuke on London during WWlll (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quick!  Everybody head for Milton Keynes!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PSH, just watch "When the Wind Blows"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just one nuke?
Ground or air burst?
How many Tsar bombs worth?
Delivered by African or European Swallow?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I found a stupid panicky article, lemme link to it so they get more page clicks and ad revenue!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think it's time I watch Threads again. It's been about a year since I last watched it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being afraid of nuclear weapons that don't exist (like Tsar Bomba and the Castle Bravo device, both mentioned in this article) is exactly what Putin wants you to be. The more afraid you are, the more land he can conquer.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fear for clicks. If Russia decided to drop a nuke on the UK having to live on earth after the resulting conflict is going to be a living nightmare.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was the nuke/bio/chemical NCO for my unit while in the Army.

There are no good outcomes to a nuclear blast.

Also, be sure you know which way the wind is blowing.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
KEEP

CALM

&

F#CK

PUTIN
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Putin ordered a Nuclear strike anywhere in western Europe, the soldier in charge of relaying the order would Salute, say  "Yes sir" and then draw his sidearm and kill Putin.   The same thing would happen if the leader of any nuclear power ordered a first strike.   There has been an "understanding" among the military men in charge of ending the world for a few decades
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'd better drop it out of a plane, because if they try to launch one it has an even chance of blowing up before taking off.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FLYINGDALE FLYER JETHRO TULL
Youtube OXfRXYyOMG8
 
