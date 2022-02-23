 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Three identified, two caught for stealing over $1,000 in Yankee Candles. No word on what happened to either candle   (local21news.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Headline used to say 3 candles.  Man inflation is really doing a number on things.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Most.od.thkse candles I can't even smell what they are supposed to be anyway.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did the police follow the smell? Maybe off-season pumpkin spice?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish they would bring back storm watch that shiat was awesome
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just gonna use this as an opportunity to share my favorite candle company: Frostbeard Studio. I'm partial to Sherlock's Study and Rainy Day Reads.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Most.od.thkse candles I can't even smell what they are supposed to be anyway.


This actually does smell like bacon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But could they smell them?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prisoner 1: "So, what are you in for?"

Prisoner 2: "Grand Theft Auto"
Prisoner 3: "Gang Violence"
Prisoner 4: "uhm... <clears throat>"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those things sell for $15-$20. Expensive candles are something I do not understand. I buy Yankee-like candles in a jar for about $4.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Prisoner 1: "So, what are you in for?"

Prisoner 2: "Grand Theft Auto"
Prisoner 3: "Gang Violence"
Prisoner 4: "uhm... <clears throat>"


"Grand theft candle"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Could be worse
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They didn't need the bloodhounds to track the thieves, they just used a gaggle of soccer moms.
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Most.od.thkse candles I can't even smell what they are supposed to be anyway.


This looks exactly like my thumb typing but I don't remember this post, but I am fond of calling calling people <letter>dawg

I'm very confused. And a bit hungry.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel like this healine joke is suuuuuper played out, it seems a couple a day of greenlite "this is to expensive it was big money but we pretend it was 2 items"

It was funny once or twice, less so the 200th time. Some stuff is overpriced.
 
