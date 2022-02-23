 Skip to content
(CNN)   Want to feel old? Zefram Cochrane is a college senior this year   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Fail, Brigham Young University, Mountain West Conference, Provo, Utah, Brigham Young, poor judgment, experiment mishap, fire sprinklers, 22-year-old male resident  
•       •       •

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of it.  Isn't that a heartburn medication?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWEET JESUS!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elizabet Sobek is 2
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't bode well for the next few decades.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh worse -

based on his age given in the show and birthdate, George Jetson was likely conceived last Thanksgiving.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost certain Zefram Cochrane went to BYU, because all the music he listens to in 2063 is from the 1960s and BYU is always at least 100 years behind on everything!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the plus side, Russia is trying to start World War 3, so their should be a few missile silos left over for him to setup warp drive in
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is he the one that lets the Vulcans occupy us and try to restrict us to Warp 5?  Mah Freedums!  Warp 10 or die!

/it happens
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Oh worse -

based on his age given in the show and birthdate, George Jetson was likely conceived last Thanksgiving.


No one ever questions why everyone lives a half mile above ground.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby missed the opportunity to mention Robert Goddard (who blew up a lab at WPI making rocket fuel).
https://web.wpi.edu/academics/library/collections/ead/MS14.html
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Filthy casuals
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: SWEET JESUS!


We're done here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer. The problem is if you want to cast it, you need to melt it, and the difference between the melting temp and the autoignition temp isn't that large. It's the sort of thing you do outside so if it does catch fire you just back off and watch the pretty smoke cloud.

A safer way to do this is a ball mill powdering the two compounds together over several hours (and with no heat) and then packing it into the tube.

You can add about 1% iron oxide to boost the specific impulse, but you need to be sure there's no acids in either the sugar or the nitrate, otherwise, they may react with the iron, get hot enough to hit the autoignition temp, and fwoosh.

Again, do this outside, or even better, at somebody else's house.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did the Phoenix have inertial dampeners? I mean, it would need to right, or going to Warp would have turned him into putty right? Well then if they did, why'd he yell like he was in a fighter jet?
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Steppenwolf heard in the background.
 
synithium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He isn't born until 2030, sorry.

Invents warp drive in 2063.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer. The problem is if you want to cast it, you need to melt it, and the difference between the melting temp and the autoignition temp isn't that large. It's the sort of thing you do outside so if it does catch fire you just back off and watch the pretty smoke cloud.

A safer way to do this is a ball mill powdering the two compounds together over several hours (and with no heat) and then packing it into the tube.

You can add about 1% iron oxide to boost the specific impulse, but you need to be sure there's no acids in either the sugar or the nitrate, otherwise, they may react with the iron, get hot enough to hit the autoignition temp, and fwoosh.

Again, do this outside, or even better, at somebody else's house.


I would like to subscribe to your cookbook.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Matt Damon told me this is how JPL got started
 
sniderman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: saintstryfe: Oh worse -

based on his age given in the show and birthdate, George Jetson was likely conceived last Thanksgiving.

No one ever questions why everyone lives a half mile above ground.


To avoid living amongst the survivors of WWIII who were blasted back to a prehistoric level of tech.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Did the Phoenix have inertial dampeners? I mean, it would need to right, or going to Warp would have turned him into putty right? Well then if they did, why'd he yell like he was in a fighter jet?


No, inertial dampeners are for impulse engines and evasive maneuvers. Warp drive operates within a warp field, which pseudo-accelerates everything within the field at the same rate, so inertia doesn't really come into play when activating warp speed.

/ No, I haven't been on a date in twenty years; why do you ask?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Interesting side note, this is actually how the Jet Propulsion Lab was founded. Five guys at Caltech were trying to make rocket fuel and they nearly burned down their dorm. And rather than expel them, they banished them to a nearby farm, told them to keep working. And now we have a space program.'

Somebody just watched 'The Martian.'
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sniderman: cowsaregoodeating: saintstryfe: Oh worse -

based on his age given in the show and birthdate, George Jetson was likely conceived last Thanksgiving.

No one ever questions why everyone lives a half mile above ground.

To avoid living amongst the survivors of WWIII who were blasted back to a prehistoric level of tech.

[Fark user image 634x1500]


I was always under this sort of assumption, also.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who? What now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Did the Phoenix have inertial dampeners? I mean, it would need to right, or going to Warp would have turned him into putty right? Well then if they did, why'd he yell like he was in a fighter jet?


Supposedly those are really good seatbelts that Will, Geordi and he were wearing!

/Though anyone have an idea if fictional subspace mechanics (or real alcubierre drive mechanics) means the ship is moving within the warp bubble and has minimum inertia?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess it's better than blowing up an elevator.

TBBT-How the Elevator Got Broken
Youtube KDFSPPd8HJ4
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is he the one that lets the Vulcans occupy us and try to restrict us to Warp 5?  Mah Freedums!  Warp 10 or die!

/it happens


Please, no.
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer. The problem is if you want to cast it, you need to melt it, and the difference between the melting temp and the autoignition temp isn't that large. It's the sort of thing you do outside so if it does catch fire you just back off and watch the pretty smoke cloud.

A safer way to do this is a ball mill powdering the two compounds together over several hours (and with no heat) and then packing it into the tube.

You can add about 1% iron oxide to boost the specific impulse, but you need to be sure there's no acids in either the sugar or the nitrate, otherwise, they may react with the iron, get hot enough to hit the autoignition temp, and fwoosh.

Again, do this outside, or even better, at somebody else's house.


I used 2 blenders to grind up the sugar and potassium nitrate separately, then mixed the powders together really well. I didn't get nearly as much thrust as when I finally gave up and melted the two together. Granted when I did I bought a heating plate from Goodwill and did everything outside.

/ Spent the first summer of the pandemic building sugar rockets. I have many hilarious-in-hindsight rocket fail videos from my attempts.
// I wonder how many watch lists this post will put me on.
/// Several went up. Depending on how strict your definitions of those words are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome back to wants to be a Billionaire?  For the final question, your chance at one billion dollars, who were the co-pilots on Cochrane's initial warp flight?

"Uh, I know this.  They had no record of existence prior to the flight or after.  Very strange.  Uh...  Riker, like the island, and LaForge!   Riker and LaForge!  Two people never heard of before or after the flight!"

You just won one billion dollars!  What are you gonna do with it?

"A bionic peener and two chicks at the same time!"
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One way to get yourself on watch lists...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Did the Phoenix have inertial dampeners? I mean, it would need to right, or going to Warp would have turned him into putty right? Well then if they did, why'd he yell like he was in a fighter jet?


Because he felt the need. The need for speed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer. The problem is if you want to cast it, you need to melt it, and the difference between the melting temp and the autoignition temp isn't that large. It's the sort of thing you do outside so if it does catch fire you just back off and watch the pretty smoke cloud.

A safer way to do this is a ball mill powdering the two compounds together over several hours (and with no heat) and then packing it into the tube.

You can add about 1% iron oxide to boost the specific impulse, but you need to be sure there's no acids in either the sugar or the nitrate, otherwise, they may react with the iron, get hot enough to hit the autoignition temp, and fwoosh.

Again, do this outside, or even better, at somebody else's house.

I would like to subscribe to your cookbook.


14g powdered sugar to 7g potassium nitrate is the basic formula.

\ Again, outside.
\\ Wear eye protection, too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Harry Freakstorm: Is he the one that lets the Vulcans occupy us and try to restrict us to Warp 5?  Mah Freedums!  Warp 10 or die!

/it happens

Please, no.
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 640x480]


Doesn't matter.  Had sex.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a parable about Canada being the beautiful penthouse apartment directly above America the crack lab, isn't it?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sniderman: cowsaregoodeating: saintstryfe: Oh worse -

based on his age given in the show and birthdate, George Jetson was likely conceived last Thanksgiving.

No one ever questions why everyone lives a half mile above ground.

To avoid living amongst the survivors of WWIII who were blasted back to a prehistoric level of tech.

[Fark user image image 634x1500]


But they got to live with the dinosaurs who escaped from Jurassic Park.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TBBT-How the Elevator Got Broken
Youtube KDFSPPd8HJ4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer. The problem is if you want to cast it, you need to melt it, and the difference between the melting temp and the autoignition temp isn't that large. It's the sort of thing you do outside so if it does catch fire you just back off and watch the pretty smoke cloud.

A safer way to do this is a ball mill powdering the two compounds together over several hours (and with no heat) and then packing it into the tube.

You can add about 1% iron oxide to boost the specific impulse, but you need to be sure there's no acids in either the sugar or the nitrate, otherwise, they may react with the iron, get hot enough to hit the autoignition temp, and fwoosh.

Again, do this outside, or even better, at somebody else's house.


Just curious if aluminum oxide replacing the iron oxide would be more safe in that regard?
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleeman: SWEET JESUS!

And now, in peanut-buttery gif goodnes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: This is a parable about Canada being the beautiful penthouse apartment directly above America the crack lab, isn't it?


Pay no attention to the cartels running America's basement.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elinor Donahue not available for comment.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I used 2 blenders to grind up the sugar and potassium nitrate separately, then mixed the powders together really well. I didn't get nearly as much thrust as when I finally gave up and melted the two together. Granted when I did I bought a heating plate from Goodwill and did everything outside.


If you're going to do the two powders method, you really need a ball mill - you mix it for hours with the mill, which both makes everything an incredibly fine powder and throughly mixes them together. Just mixing them for a few minutes leaves lots of areas of too much fuel or oxidizer.

You also need to pack the powder into the tube well - you won't get as much in as you would if you cast it in, but you should get close if you're packing it well.

Most people just melt it outside. Some people, like This Guy, try it inside.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is he the one that lets the Vulcans occupy us and try to restrict us to Warp 5?  Mah Freedums!  Warp 10 or die!

/it happens


Found the Romulan sympathiser. (Making Andromeda Great Again)
/s
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I turn 50 today, I need this help
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
don't need this help...ffs
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sounds like sugar rocket mix. Powdered sugar fuel and potassium nitrate as an oxidizer.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And part of a healthy breakfast.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It doesn't make me feel old at all.  It just reminds me that Gene Roddenberry was being too optimistic with his timeline on how quickly we would have something like "warp speed".

It's like many other pieces of science fiction that had set a date that, at the time, seemed far enough into the future to be plausible...  Like Back to the Future, or 1984.  Or 1000 others that did similar things.

In the end, it's pretty clear now that our predictions on the timeline for fantasitcal technologies, are just a bit too optimistic.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is rocket fuel pcp or crank?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tos.trekcore.comView Full Size

fools
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: SWEET JESUS!


And you people, you're all astronauts on... some kind of star trek.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farking stupid fake history, more Americans probably know Trek history than accurate American history.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
