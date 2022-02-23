 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Her Majesty the Queen has a message for Jason Lee, The Smiths etc.: "Surprise M$%^&%-F@*&^$" (possible nsfw content on page)
23
uknesvuinng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's not dead, it's just time for her to molt.
 
indylaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's pining for the fjords.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN!

/We mean it, man!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image


He'll apologize to the Queen.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 229x343]

He'll apologize to the Queen.


After he complains about that kid being back on the escalator.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA claims Yanks are idiots for thinking Tower Bridge is London Bridge, and posts a picture of the "real" London Bridge, forgetting that the real London Bridge is in Arizona.

Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe she's fining getting cyborg upgrades so she can take Boris out with her eye laser?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 229x343]

He'll apologize to the Queen.

After he complains about that kid being back on the escalator.


Well, did he finish?!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: TFA claims Yanks are idiots for thinking Tower Bridge is London Bridge, and posts a picture of the "real" London Bridge, forgetting that the real London Bridge is in Arizona.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Maybe the "Real London Bridge" is the friends we made along the way?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Her Majesty the Queen has a message for Jason Lee, The Smiths etc.: "Surprise M$%^&%-F@*&^$"

Well.  And all this time I thought she was a pretty nice girl who didn't have a lot to say.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here we f**kin' go again.
Look, oligarch-puppets - we know you've been assigned the task of diverting attention away from a certain European hot-spot but can you put a better effort in it? This is embarrassingly sub-par.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jason Lee, who's behind showbiz news site Hollywood Unlocked, claimed: "We don't post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace".

Translation: "I'm a farking idiot, and stupid enough to double down on my bullshiat."
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't we fight a war so we wouldn't have to give a shiat about kings and queens anymore?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WHAT DIFFERENCE WOULD IT MAKE?

It's not like the President is dead but we're faking it. (that would be guys behind the scenes with power).

But the Queen?? Why bother faking the Queen? (Unless they just really hate Charles.)

Plus there's a lot of money to made on a good coronation ceremony. Everyone has to buy commemorative plates.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now Jason Lee knows how Joan of Arc felt
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Didn't we fight a war so we wouldn't have to give a shiat about kings and queens anymore?


Sure, but:
1) Link goes to a UK site
2) The headline clearly has the word "queen" in it
3) You clicked to be here anyway
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read the last part of the headline in Mr. Torgue's voice.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: TFA claims Yanks are idiots for thinking Tower Bridge is London Bridge, and posts a picture of the "real" London Bridge, forgetting that the real London Bridge is in Arizona.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Eh? Pretty sure that's an old one we sold when it was falling down. Believe it or not there is still a London Bridge in London, which is a popular crossing point for tourists, locals, and terrorists alike...

Fark user image
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Persnickety: HeartBurnKid: Didn't we fight a war so we wouldn't have to give a shiat about kings and queens anymore?

Sure, but:
1) Link goes to a UK site
2) The headline clearly has the word "queen" in it
3) You clicked to be here anyway


I was more referring to the Americans who are apparently spreading bullshiat about her death.  It's like, why the fark should anyone on this side of the pond bother?
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guys, I've said it before and I'll say it again - Hollywood has done Jason Lee dirty. He deserves a reclamation project. Give him a meaty part in a Marvel movie or Disney plus Star Wars thing. Not a lead, but a solid "2 or 3 on the call sheet, best supporting buzz"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She's clearly been replaced by Prince Charles wearing a dress and hat.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

havocmike: Guys, I've said it before and I'll say it again - Hollywood has done Jason Lee dirty. He deserves a reclamation project. Give him a meaty part in a Marvel movie or Disney plus Star Wars thing. Not a lead, but a solid "2 or 3 on the call sheet, best supporting buzz"


I'd like to do Jason Lee dirty. Is that an option?
 
