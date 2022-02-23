 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Two turkeys, neither named DeJoy, interfering with mail delivery   (wtnh.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"They're kind of annoying because they're there but they don't do anything," Campagna said. "They don't try to harm anybody so that's why DEEP won't do anything for it."


Annoyed isn't covered in the postman's creed
 
bronskrat
40 minutes ago  
But how do we KNOW they're not named 'DeJoy'????
 
Bukharin
38 minutes ago  
jive turkeys
 
mekkab
35 minutes ago  
Beautiful headline, Subby!

/even if the delivery was delayed
 
Monocultured
31 minutes ago  
How is this news though? Groton is always full of troublemaking turkeys looking to get into submarines.
 
asciibaron
31 minutes ago  
i love how the ignorant keep blaming DeJoy for something they don't understand and the left made a mountain out of a optics.  when was the last time YOU mailed a letter, you are far more to blame on the things you blame DeJoy for doing.

this place is full of knee-jerk jerks. 

derp
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
24 minutes ago  
So much for rain, nor snow, nor dark of night.
 
mekkab
19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i love how the ignorant keep blaming DeJoy for something they don't understand and the left made a mountain out of a optics.  when was the last time YOU mailed a letter, you are far more to blame on the things you blame DeJoy for doing.

this place is full of knee-jerk jerks. 

derp


asciibaron: i love how the ignorant keep blaming DeJoy for something they don't understand and the left made a mountain out of a optics.  when was the last time YOU mailed a letter, you are far more to blame on the things you blame DeJoy for doing.

this place is full of knee-jerk jerks. 

derp


found DeJoy's FARK account.

/back to making a mountain out of a optics, whatever that is.
//They've gotta be better than b optics.
///And don't get me started on c optics!
 
Monocultured
7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i love how the ignorant keep blaming DeJoy for something they don't understand and the left made a mountain out of a optics.  when was the last time YOU mailed a letter, you are far more to blame on the things you blame DeJoy for doing.

this place is full of knee-jerk jerks. 

derp


We vote by mail several times a year here, and have done so for decades.

Knowing what we know about the news entertainment industry, the president actively attacking mail on voting and his appointee yoinking record numbers of mail processing equipment, I find it hard to believe the optics weren't intentional. Nobody made more money on the "crisis" than conservative talk radio.

Maybe someday we will do something meaningful like nationalizing, actually funding USPS rather than running it as some quasi private exercise in sisyphean capitalism.
 
Marcos P
6 minutes ago  
Theres a reason they named a fiery burbon after them.
 
Yellow Beard
2 minutes ago  
Do they not have shotguns in that town?
 
