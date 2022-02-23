 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Floating hologram cash registers introduced to Japanese 7-Elevens. Not to be outdone, western 7-Elevens will now [complete the sentence]   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Convenience store, intrepid reporter Mr Sato, Japanese convenience store chain lets, Mr Sato  
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene-splice iguanas.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene, I went with "introduce self-rob kiosks"
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Icee transfusion stations
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
change out the taquitos on the roller grill at least every three days
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remove hair from most hot dogs.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only give you oral herpes and turn their coolers down to a chilly 75°.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not allow cashiers to serve you with a cigarette hanging out of their mouths
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally clean the Slurpie machine.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deploy the exact same machines but get hell when they don't work for black people.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will finally clean that cartoon clown drawn with human feces in the mens room.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whores, timmy.
Whores, as far as the eye can see...

Well, at least counter-depth...
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
install a soapland kiosk.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fanciest new retail thing I've seen was at a Walgreens, not a 7-11.  The refrigerator cases all had video screen doors instead of clear glass.  The screens showed stock images of what was in each position, with the current price.  In other words, basically what you'd see if it was clear glass. So I didn't get the point of them, even though it looked kind of cool.  I imagine they could project ads too, but didn't in the few minutes I was in that part of the store.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clean
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... still have a somehow functioning payphone out front.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Install dirty panty vending machines?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video made it look like a mirror reflection of a checkout display and you still had to touch the glass surface to complete the transaction. How is this a hologram?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: The fanciest new retail thing I've seen was at a Walgreens, not a 7-11.  The refrigerator cases all had video screen doors instead of clear glass.  The screens showed stock images of what was in each position, with the current price.  In other words, basically what you'd see if it was clear glass. So I didn't get the point of them, even though it looked kind of cool.  I imagine they could project ads too, but didn't in the few minutes I was in that part of the store.


Maybe they can be insulated better. I wonder what the over all cost savings would be including maintenance.

Also they won't fog up requiring people to hold the door open while they figure out what flavor snapple they want.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: The video made it look like a mirror reflection of a checkout display and you still had to touch the glass surface to complete the transaction. How is this a hologram?


If you used it, the image is presented as a floating display to your eyes. They use a camera to track the face and eyes. The screen buttons are rendered to be at the level of the glass.
 
I_am_lying
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...will now include ghost cabbage farts in every aisle.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will now...rob themselves?
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay out robberies in Dogecoin.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer student loans through the in-store ATM.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
.. have Blackjack!  And Hookers!
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Add a ranch hose to the nacho station.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is 'Merica!  "introduce gallon-sized Slurpies"
 
indylaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mop the floors once a week and install "mosquito" speakers to repel the panhandlers outside the door.
 
alltim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mop.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
--include fresh feces with every purchase.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

indylaw: Mop the floors once a week and install "mosquito" speakers to repel the panhandlers outside the door.


Mosquito speakers only disperse the young. The decrepit old beggars don't have the high frequency hearing.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Deploy the exact same machines but get hell when they don't work for black people.


Better off Ted - racist sensors
Youtube jqG1fX3ZaLQ


/oblig
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: indylaw: Mop the floors once a week and install "mosquito" speakers to repel the panhandlers outside the door.

Mosquito speakers only disperse the young. The decrepit old beggars don't have the high frequency hearing.


OK, then we disperse them with bees.
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Deploy the exact same machines but get hell when they don't work for black people.


We at Veridian are aware of a minor issue with our new POS-5000, however, don't call it racist.

Our position is it's actually the opposite of racism, because its not targeting black people, its simply ignoring them. At the worst, the new system is simply indifferent. And we are working on it. In the meantime we'd like everyone to celebrate the fact that it sees Hispanics, Asians, Pacific Islanders, and Jews.
 
starlost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wear a badge that says "don't bother asking for directions-I don't know or care".
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
murder holograms.
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pare down their inventory so they sell only lottery tickets, warm Bud Light, and no-name cigarettes.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
... mop the floors once a month whether they need it or not.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
holographic entertainment scene from THX 1138
Youtube Rn-Sa0MlFkg
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Booze
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it's the shiat from the 90s its going to make someone puke up their hot dog that has been on the rollers all day from the nausea they introduce.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tweekers
 
wattsd3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do nothing because they're too damn cheap to invest in infrastructure.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

smokewon: ... still have a somehow functioning payphone out front.


Huh, in my area, it's usually "still have the empty shell of a payphone kiosk out front."
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rn-Sa0MlFkg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I'll raise you Joi from Blade Runner 2049

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are the holograms waifus
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holographic landing lights in the bathroom. "Left, Right, No no no PULL UP PULL UP. (Klaxon Sounds)"
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sell used underwear in vending machines
 
