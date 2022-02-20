 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   If anyone was wondering if you can save time by mixing your protein powder shakes in the car with a knife, you can stop wondering. The answer is no   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can't save time? Dude saved a lifetime.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's the way my dad and two of my uncles died--tragic...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That dude totally lost at Knifey-Spoony roulette.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin Awards meets Final Destination
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rechargeable Blender
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be late for the gym now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi-related
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna figure out a way to use that in the Rube Goldberg machine I am building.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your airbag is now an IED.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who drinks protein mixes and doesn't have around 10 of these laying about the house?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Think about how much cleansing energy you get from having the minerals embedded in your skull.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember the custodian trying to fix his retractable key reel and unleashed a couple of yards of sprung steel into his neck and thrashed around bleeding out in front of a cafeteria full of elementary school kids? Death hunts us from every direction. Lawnmowers, ladders, bathrooms and 2000 Lexi; they just sit there all day, every day, waiting to kill you.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He did save time, he found a shortcut to death.
 
turboke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He'll be losing a lot of weight thanks to this protein shake!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

28 year olds driving 2000 Lexii.
 
phedex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cdn1.mecum.comView Full Size


I bet it hurt like a Mf'er smacking your face on this thing.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BTW, I hate those things.  If you insist on having a loud ass object in your cup get one of these so you can wash it properly:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


But honestly, just get one with a screen that mixes:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


They're about as easy to clean as the wire balls, but at least you aren't clanging around like an asshole.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did he forget he didn't have a self-driving car?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess he saved himself about 26 minutes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Rechargeable Blender


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Or being impaled on it because no seatbelt, or collapsible steering column.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Protein powder tastes like drywall.
Anything that has protein powder in it tastes like drywall.
No matter what other ingredients it has and how tasty and flavorful they are, the protein powder will eliminate all other tastes and flavors and it will taste like drywall.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At 5:24 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man driving a 2000 Lexus eastbound

Shame that we lost a classic car enthusiast.
 
mikey15
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hey crazy cats and babys what's going on in this groovy thread
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I replaced the wire ball with this.

LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT MY CREATINE REGIMENT!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Threw away my image, Fark. You wanna go?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

As part of a teen driver education program I help run, one of the demos is to take a salvaged airbag, and put a 12'' road cone on top of it, and assemble the attendees in a circle around it outside.

"Who here has ever put their feet up on the dash while in the front seat?"

(many hands go up)

"Don't." (pushes button, BANG, cone sails 10 yards skyward.) "If that happens, you don't have feet anymore, or at the very least, they aren't attached very well."
 
mike_d85
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You have a painfully limited experience of protein powder.  There's a wide world of proteins made from whey, peas, rice, hemp, etc.  It's a rainbow of flavors and textures  you can experience if you don't limit your palate with your preconceptions. From sawdust, to cardboard, to the stem of broccoli (not the bit you normally eat) and even stale cheerio.
 
turboke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

These are tasty compared to Herbalife:https://us.jimmyjoy.com/

/ telling you that I'm married without telling you that I'm married
 
groverpm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm guessing his were all in the dishwasher.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It appears that you know what drywall tastes like.
 
