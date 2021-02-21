 Skip to content
Russia threatens Europe with gas prices up to 2,000 euros per 1,000 cubic meters, or as we say in Freedom Units, 50 Big Macs per Rhode Island
37
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Put on a sweater and tell Putin to go piss up a ropehooker.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Queen - Bicycle Race
Youtube GugsCdLHm-Q
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This might help push the world toward greener energy. Despots can eat a dick and drown in their unused petrol.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This might help push the world toward greener energy. Despots can eat a dick and drown in their unused petrol.


Yes. Russia actually wants climate change so they can have Arctic ports and dig out more resources from under the frozen tundra. If the world would dump all those latter forms of energy, they would be farked.

(Oh no.)
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This might help push the world toward greener energy. Despots can eat a dick and drown in their unused petrol.

Yes. Russia actually wants climate change so they can have Arctic ports and dig out more resources from under the frozen tundra. If the world would dump all those latter forms of energy, they would be farked.

(Oh no.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think we should arm all the Ukranian aunties and grandmas with portable electric drill and 3/8" 10mm bits and send them out to ventilate every foot meter of every gas pipeline they can find.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone here familiar with this Tylaz site?

https://who.is/whois/tylaz.net

Expires On
2023-02-21
Registered On
2021-02-21
Updated On
2022-01-24


This site is sketchy as all f*ck.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bughunter: I think we should arm all the Ukranian aunties and grandmas with portable electric drill and 3/8" 10mm bits and send them out to ventilate every foot meter of every gas pipeline they can find.


Because the fossil fuel industry and war industry do not already amount to enough of an environmental catastrophe?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the rest of the world is freezing assets and turning away from Russian business. Playing chicken is an interesting tactic.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will I still be able to go 300 hectares on a single tank of kerosene?
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
50 Big Macs? In one place? That sounds like a nightmare scenario for a sewage worker.
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ongbok: 50 Big Macs? In one place? That sounds like a nightmare scenario for a sewage worker.


Sounds like TFG White House with a football team.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Call his bluff, turn off the pipes on the euro side, fark that guy.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Anyone here familiar with this Tylaz site?

https://who.is/whois/tylaz.net

Expires On
2023-02-21
Registered On
2021-02-21
Updated On
2022-01-24


This site is sketchy as all f*ck.


It's 1 year old, remember we're in 2022.

But no, I have never heard of it.

However, the content of this article is correct. Medvedev said this exact thing, and was quoted for it in reliable sources.
 
shamen123
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The USA is the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. Time for a giant pipe to Europe ahahahaha
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.


Yup. Oil & gas are traded on the international markets. If a supplier charges too high a price, you just shop around and go find another who can deliver their product for less than others do.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's that in rubles, like 2,000,000,000?
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
... is that a lot or...?
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.


Yeah, the Germans might have to turn their nukes back on if they have to import less gas from Russia, the horror. Better than continuing to finance the expansionist goals of Putin.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The rest of the world: "We don't negotiate with terrorists..." - 'click' as the phone hangs up.

He's in a bad way if he's resorting to tactics like this.  Continuing to act the bully when the rest of the schoolyard is willing to stand up to/fight back against him rarely ends well for the bully.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dadoody: The USA is the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. Time for a giant pipe to Europe ahahahaha


Only if you can find an overland route.

One of Russia's specialties is screwing around with undersea infrastructure.

/"Ocean Engineering" is the euphemism for underwater sabotage and spy stuff.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.


The EU can't go cold turkey, because there's millions of homes that requires gas for heating and electricity.

The great thing about the EU however, is that it's rich.

For instance Denmark, where I live, is already subsidizing people, under a certain income level, who use gas for heating. Since the economy is incredible strong, it can flat out just pay the difference, and so can Germany (etc.).

This will of course accelerate the process of not being reliant on Russian gas, as opposed to signing a 30 year contract with Gazprom, which the Russians was hoping for (they recently signed a similar deal with China).

I am sure that the EU can remove any reliance for Russian gas within a relative short time span (a few years, if it really wants to). Russia however, is very dependent on its gas exports. It doesn't have a hugely diversified export economy. It'll take them a long time to develop one.

Of course Russia is huge, and can to a large degree rely on itself, unlike, say, North Korea. Russia developed this ability during the Soviet Union, and between that, and having free access to China, and exporting gas to China. They'll survive, just poorer than they could have been.

/I don't know how much the 30 year contract with China is worth, whether that's enough for Russia.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, and Germany should be ordering about 2 dozen more nuke plants from France while ramping up domestic windmill production and storage systems manufacturing. Stop ignoring the fact that western Europe has their balls in a vice so long as they're importing major quantities of fossil fuels from Russia.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
22% of electricity in the EU is generated by natural gas power plants, replace them with solar and wind and the demand only remains as a source of heat. The US is in a similar boat, we could cut a ton of greenhouse gases without even doing much as nation beyond outlawing natural gas power plants.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.

Yeah, the Germans might have to turn their nukes back on if they have to import less gas from Russia, the horror. Better than continuing to finance the expansionist goals of Putin.


That won't work. If the reactors have been cold for a couple of years, they (and much of the plant) would have to be rebuilt or overhauled before they could run again.  And there is a high likelihood they wouldn't be as efficient as they were.
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The rest of the world: "We don't negotiate with terrorists..." - 'click' as the phone hangs up.

He's in a bad way if he's resorting to tactics like this.  Continuing to act the bully when the rest of the schoolyard is willing to stand up to/fight back against him rarely ends well for the bully.


reminds me of Hussein's little tricks prior to the liberation of Kuwait, looks smart but is actually stupid.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After Putin said they wouldn't do that.

I'm beginning to think these Russian guys may not be on the up an up.
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.

The EU can't go cold turkey, because there's millions of homes that requires gas for heating and electricity.

The great thing about the EU however, is that it's rich.

For instance Denmark, where I live, is already subsidizing people, under a certain income level, who use gas for heating. Since the economy is incredible strong, it can flat out just pay the difference, and so can Germany (etc.).

This will of course accelerate the process of not being reliant on Russian gas, as opposed to signing a 30 year contract with Gazprom, which the Russians was hoping for (they recently signed a similar deal with China).

I am sure that the EU can remove any reliance for Russian gas within a relative short time span (a few years, if it really wants to). Russia however, is very dependent on its gas exports. It doesn't have a hugely diversified export economy. It'll take them a long time to develop one.

Of course Russia is huge, and can to a large degree rely on itself, unlike, say, North Korea. Russia developed this ability during the Soviet Union, and between that, and having free access to China, and exporting gas to China. They'll survive, just poorer than they could have been.

/I don't know how much the 30 year contract with China is worth, whether that's enough for Russia.


it isn't rich enough and Russia would be desperate, but not sure the infrastructure is there yet to replace the lost revenue
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's 20¢ per gallon.  Is he trying to win their hearts?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA:

'...Wrote Medvedev, who is the vice-president of the Russian Security Council, on Twitter....'

Seems about right.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Dadoody: The USA is the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. Time for a giant pipe to Europe ahahahaha

Only if you can find an overland route.

One of Russia's specialties is screwing around with undersea infrastructure.

/"Ocean Engineering" is the euphemism for underwater sabotage and spy stuff.


Can't quote sources because I just can't but I know this to be true. SOSUS and other Five Eyes resources keeps them somewhat in check, but yeah, when it comes to this... Russia's got game.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: robodog: shamen123: The best way to kick a habit is to go cold turkey. You find ways to survive. It makes it even more easier when your supplier hikes the price ridiculously.

This will steer Europe into increased imports and medium to long term increased reliance in alternate energy sources.

Russia is literally murdering its cash cow by weaponizing it.

Yeah, the Germans might have to turn their nukes back on if they have to import less gas from Russia, the horror. Better than continuing to finance the expansionist goals of Putin.

That won't work. If the reactors have been cold for a couple of years, they (and much of the plant) would have to be rebuilt or overhauled before they could run again.  And there is a high likelihood they wouldn't be as efficient as they were.


The Japanese turned theirs back on after several years of being off when the shared sacrifice became too much, I'm sure it can be done. Perhaps not in days, or even weeks, but in months I'm sure it can be.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She will get 60 hectares on a single tank of kerozene
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dossier source(s) allege that Sechin "offered PAGE/TRUMP's associates the brokerage of up to a 19 per cent (privatised) stake in Rosneft" (worth about $11 billion) in exchange for Trump lifting the sanctions against Russia after his election.[210][189][184][211][212]
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Erek the Red: After Putin said they wouldn't do that.

I'm beginning to think these Russian guys may not be on the up an up.


They've been taking lying lessons from North Korea.
 
