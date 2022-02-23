 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   An insurance company will pay $36.5 million after a court ruled that they schemed with a mining operation to protect workers just enough from asbestos so they wouldn't get sick while working and also avoid liability for illnesses after retirement   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
    Asbestos, W.R. Grace Co. vermiculite mill, Maryland Casualty Company  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet routine tests of the air by Grace, the state of Montana and Maryland Casualty revealed that as much as 80 percent of the dust was asbestos.

They probably argued along the way that most of the men smoked in those days and that was gonna kill 'em anyways.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ralph Hutt worked at the W.R. Grace Co.

W.R. Grace was involved?  No way!

/Looks towards Woburn, MA.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who still has asbestos today? Not a joke question - I want to avoid those places.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't that what insurance companies do?  Are we fining towel companies for only mostly-drying people?
 
Nullav
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Valter: Who still has asbestos today? Not a joke question - I want to avoid those places.


I don't know either, but it's probably not a small list. Abatement is expensive, and it doesn't seem rare for businesses to decide to just not disturb the fuzzy rocks if they can help it.

Asbestos floor tiles aren't exactly rare, btw. The common response to those appears to be "it's fine if they never ever, ever break."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Relevant book: https://www.akpress.org/i-ll-forget-it-when-i-die.html
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Valter: Who still has asbestos today? Not a joke question - I want to avoid those places.


The defendants?
 
