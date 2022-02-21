 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Herald)   Ultimate All Deuces Day headline: Stabbing at subway station in Boston because the victim refused to do a courtesy flush   (bostonherald.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Hector Avededo, Toilet, bathroom convo, Flush toilet, Transport, 42-year-old Malden man, 33-year-old Boston man  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who does number 2 work for?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all the last thing I want to do is to have "A bathroom convo" so that's cursed on the face of it.

Second if I get stabbed in a bathroom you had better kill me because I'm not going to be a happy pisser after that.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All deuces? Greenlit on the 3rd so fail tag now works.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the stabby guy use his poop knife?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having to use a public restroom in a subway station in Boston during 2022....

Yikes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Imagine having to use a public restroom in a subway station in Boston during 2022....

Yikes.


NYC subway bathrooms are worse, you bring your own toilet paper and sanitizer and pray a seat exists so you don't have to squat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: Did the stabby guy use his poop knife?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.