(Globe and Mail)   Key blockade organizer blocked from organizing future blockades   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Police, Ms. Lich, Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois, Tamara Lich, Mr. King, videos of Ms. Lich urging protesters, downtown core of Ottawa  
Denjiro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully she had the foresight to hide her phylactery well.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Ms. Lich, a founding member of the separatist Maverick Party from Medicine Hat, Alta., who started the GoFundMe page for what protesters call the Freedom Convoy 2022"

So.... not a trucker then.

-shocked face-
 
Dadoody
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canadians are stupid. Protesting gets you nowhere. They need to arm up, convert their mags to full capacity, and really take over the capital. Show the US how it's done.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gridlock blocked.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think her deep knowledge of the Canadian legal system will serve her well in the court room. /s

Her bail hearing took over a day and provided much entertainment.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lawyer Diane Magas

JFC
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Part one of her bail hearing was amusing with her husband saying her first amendment rights are being violated.

I know a lot of the US media seeps into Canada but JFC these morans need to get some brains.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Justice Bourgeois sounds like an East German cover band
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Part one of her bail hearing was amusing with her husband saying her first amendment rights are being violated.

I know a lot of the US media seeps into Canada but JFC these morans need to get some brains.


She has strong feelings about Manitoba.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Boo_Guy: Part one of her bail hearing was amusing with her husband saying her first amendment rights are being violated.

I know a lot of the US media seeps into Canada but JFC these morans need to get some brains.

She has strong feelings about Manitoba.


Apparently =)

/she's no anti-manitobite
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Boo_Guy: Part one of her bail hearing was amusing with her husband saying her first amendment rights are being violated.

I know a lot of the US media seeps into Canada but JFC these morans need to get some brains.

She has strong feelings about Manitoba.


The ladies love a man in a toba.

sep.yimg.comView Full Size


/especially when they bring grapes
 
