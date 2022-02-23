 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Country of 1.4 billion still acting like scofflaw rogue state   (thedrive.com) divider line
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn shame if they started to sink randomly. Damn shame indeed.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maritime militia seems like a funny spelling for Pirate
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're going to try to snare US Navy towed sonar arrays, sounds like it's time to substitute those arrays for mines on a random basis.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Damn shame if they started to sink randomly. Damn shame indeed.


but how would anyone know!
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it usual for the biggest dude to make the rules?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hestheone: Isn't it usual for the biggest dude to make the rules?


Let's ask Durex about that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another aspect of a bygone era making a comeback: Privateers!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Maritime militia seems like a funny spelling for Pirate


Organised Maritime Militia. :P
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Funny how the most totalitarian nation on earth uses militias to be totalitarian.  It is almost like having an armed people's militia does not actually do anything to protect freedom, and is actually a tool of oppression, if that people's militia is just an extension of one party that controls everything.

BTW China does not technically have a military, as it's armed forces actually belong to the Communist Party and not the state.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Damn shame if they started to sink randomly. Damn shame indeed.


What do you mean by "if"

Doing this guarantees you will sink, especially after the sun goes down. The laws of probability are not in favor of people stupid enough to turn off transponders in busy waterways
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lifeslammer:

Doing this guarantees you will sink, especially after the sun goes down. The laws of probability are not in favor of people stupid enough to turn off transponders in busy waterways

True.  Sailing the wrong way in front of a cargo ship is often a once in a lifetime experience
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cthushi: lifeslammer:

Doing this guarantees you will sink, especially after the sun goes down. The laws of probability are not in favor of people stupid enough to turn off transponders in busy waterways

True.  Sailing the wrong way in front of a cargo ship is often a once in a lifetime experience


A freshly-minted able-bodied seaman reported on board his first ship.  He asked the captain, "Do vessels like this sink often?"  The captain replied, "No, it's usually just once..."
 
