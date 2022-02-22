 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Think you're dead? Nope, not yet. How about now? Keep going. Wait, why are they removing my kidney?   (ladbible.com) divider line
10
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\by the way, article is unscientific crapful fanciful thinking.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Talk to Texas, they've got a bunch of people on death row. Or Kansas, I bet they'd let you monitor the dying brain if you hook them up with some of those execution drugs.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're dead...now what?
Youtube B4FZaLEjw9Y
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Curious to know what being dead is like?  Do some propofol.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"they recorded the brain waves of a the patient 15 minutes after they died"

So, they didn't record the moment of death by a long shot.

There may have been some electrical activity wandering around but, an EEG machine will cheerfully put out all kinds of meaningless "information" if you're not careful. There are stories like getting signals from frozen fish.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Or Jello
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always enjoyed watching people's hearts on ECG get busy again several times after death. "Hey! There it goes again! Anyone wanna bet on three times?"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That was a pretty crap movie.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/But I'm not dead yet
//You soon will be
///Five
 
