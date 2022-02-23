 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Remember when guard rails were the only thing that was keeping the US safe? In Japan, someone is actually stealing those   (soranews24.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey.TFA says: "26 rails and 175 end terminals, with the collective damage being roughly 1.5 million yen (roughly US$13,000)."

Which is an arithmatic anagram because in the U.S. 26 rails and 175 end terminalswould cost roughly 1.5 million dollars.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That person is worried everyone would be leaning all day.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
it must be someone from New Mexico, because from what I've seen they hate guard rails here and try to destroy them with their vehicles all the time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They building a giant robot or something?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: They building a giant robot or something?


Hanzo swords, imho
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Death Star has almost guard rails and they...nevermind.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone has a beef with the local government?

Someone is building a private racetrack?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tweakers here do it anytime the price of scrap goes up enough. Meanwhile over there that seems like a hood way to end up in Japanese prison which is not something any reasonable person should want to do.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...guard rails tend to be installed on, you know, places where there's though to be a higher chance of cares sliding off the edge of the road...

Fortunately, I'm all out of cares.
 
