(YouTube)   Baby Shark 2-22-22   (youtube.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More than 10 Billion views. I know for a fact that my 3 y.o. niece accounts for at least 3 Billion of those.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

teto85: More than 10 Billion views. I know for a fact that my 3 y.o. niece accounts for at least 3 Billion of those.


I would love an explanation of why kids are so obsessed with this song. My cousin's 18 month old practically goes into a trance when it plays.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: teto85: More than 10 Billion views. I know for a fact that my 3 y.o. niece accounts for at least 3 Billion of those.

I would love an explanation of why kids are so obsessed with this song. My cousin's 18 month old practically goes into a trance when it plays.


I swear there is a nursery rhyme from my early childhood (probably a lot earlier) that follows the exact repetitious rhyme like this.

It's the 2000s version of that, and kids can watch it anywhere, and parents can distract their kids anytime with it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian tanks 2-22-22
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Certain frequencies, and melodic sounds have been know to soothe the beast.
 
stevecore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: teto85: More than 10 Billion views. I know for a fact that my 3 y.o. niece accounts for at least 3 Billion of those.

I would love an explanation of why kids are so obsessed with this song. My cousin's 18 month old practically goes into a trance when it plays.


Same reason why people like bands that don't write anything with substance but the whole song is built around the chorus.  "Living on a prayer" I've seen girls basically take their shirts off singing it. They don't know a damn word but start chiming in with "but that a lot for love. WELL GIVE IT A SHOT WOAHHHHHH!!!!"  People just want the hook. Unfortunately that whole song is the hook
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Simple, catchy, day glow.
I hate it.
Back to my cradle of filth.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Russian tanks 2-22-22


Fara Clark: Certain frequencies, and melodic sounds have been know to soothe the beast.


So you're saying Ukraine should invest in P.A. equipment?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: Simple, catchy, day glow.
I hate it.
Back to my cradle of filth.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why omit the "20"? Just leave out the 0 and it could be 2/22/222.

/ just as stupid, though
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: shastacola: teto85: More than 10 Billion views. I know for a fact that my 3 y.o. niece accounts for at least 3 Billion of those.

I would love an explanation of why kids are so obsessed with this song. My cousin's 18 month old practically goes into a trance when it plays.

I swear there is a nursery rhyme from my early childhood (probably a lot earlier) that follows the exact repetitious rhyme like this.

It's the 2000s version of that, and kids can watch it anywhere, and parents can distract their kids anytime with it.


Um just to point out: Username checks out.

Kinda catchy. Isn't it?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 Note: it's repetitive, and has easy sounds for kids to make.  It also tags the most familiar people in a kids life. It's a well designed song.

The exaggerated movements are simple and relevant, and the cartoon behind it is relevant and simple with good coloration
 
