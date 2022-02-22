 Skip to content
Des Moines Register reports on the most exciting thing to happen in Iowa in the last 100 years
27
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Olive Garden opened?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: February and March both have a Thursday the 17th this year.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy Holly might disagree.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pool table in town?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something that's not fried and stuck in a politician's mouth?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every date is the only date in a hundred years newspaper guy.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you come from Des Moines you either accept the fact without question and settle down with a local girl named Bobbi and get a job at the Firestone factory and live there for ever and ever, or you spend your adolescence moaning at length about what a dump it is and how you can't wait to get out, and then you settle down with a local girl named Bobbi and get a job at the Firestone factory and live there for ever and ever."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even 100 years ago, there were morons who didn't know how to use apostrophes.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Register was a standout paper when my parents were young journalists. They both wanted to work there but did not get hired. I wonder what my life would be like if I was raised in Des Moines.

/ LSB
// The L is for lame
 
DON.MAC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is fark running these old stories?
 
Badafuco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, I drove through there in 2013 on my way to Ventura, IA from Ventura, CA. Me being there was the most exciting thing to happen to them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Why is fark running these old stories?


I'm pretty sure this is a repeat.  Admins are drunk.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Why is fark running these old stories?


Obviously, you don't get a "kick" out of curios.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tasteme: DON.MAC: Why is fark running these old stories?

Obviously, you don't get a "kick" out of curios.


I am sure it 'twon't happen again.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Why is fark running these old stories?


memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It'll be nice when people finally shut up about 2/22 and go back to posting Wordle results.
 
kabloink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You'll write it 2-22-22 today

That's not y2k compliant.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and on a TWOS DAY..
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: February and March both have a Thursday the 17th this year.


But wait, there's more! Both their 18ths *and* both their 25ths are on Fridays!
 
Locklear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interstate 80 Iowa
Youtube eMYGbRO-jmE
 
2wolves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Even 100 years ago, there were morons who didn't know how to use apostrophes.


But still used words with four syllables without insulting their readership.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
almost on topic.

Why the heck is Ballet Day 10/1 and not 2/2
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My daughter's elementary school had a great day today. Twosday, 2-22-22. She's in 2nd grade. They took a photo of the class at 2:22 pm and all the kids were wearing tutus. Parents bought a copy of the picture for $22 with the money going to the PTO. Well, that or Ms Spence's cocaine habit. Either way, kids had a good time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madaynun: almost on topic.

Why the heck is Ballet Day 10/1 and not 2/2


Or 1/23?
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1922    HMMMM wasn't Russia and Belarus in the middle of a civil war then?


Don't read the next part!

BABY SHARK 2 2 2 2 2 2 BABY SHARK......
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks for greening that before it was too late.
 
