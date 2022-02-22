 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Angry man refuses to "unclench buttocks" during cocaine search; pleads not guilty to smuggling crack rocks   (ardrossanherald.com)
24
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Contrary to popular belief, crack is not manufactured between tightly clenched butt cheeks, and neither are blood diamonds.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Desert Sessions - Polly Wants A Crack Rock
Youtube ExotKAnFgvM
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]


Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]

Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no


I just wish commercial bathroom sinks had adjustable nozzles, sometimes you need a tight concentrated blast vs a large field of spray.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]

Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no

I just wish commercial bathroom sinks had adjustable nozzles, sometimes you need a tight concentrated blast vs a large field of spray.


I want to see commercial bathrooms install bidets just so I can hear all the stories of customers complaining that the drinking fountains don't work.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]

Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no

I just wish commercial bathroom sinks had adjustable nozzles, sometimes you need a tight concentrated blast vs a large field of spray.

I want to see commercial bathrooms install bidets just so I can hear all the stories of customers complaining that the drinking fountains don't work.


Anything would be better then the public bathroom ones, why the fark did anyone think it'd be a good idea to install them outside of the bathroom next to the real water fountain?!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Squid_for_Brains: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]

Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no

I just wish commercial bathroom sinks had adjustable nozzles, sometimes you need a tight concentrated blast vs a large field of spray.

I want to see commercial bathrooms install bidets just so I can hear all the stories of customers complaining that the drinking fountains don't work.

Anything would be better then the public bathroom ones, why the fark did anyone think it'd be a good idea to install them outside of the bathroom next to the real water fountain?!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size


and did he sh*t a cocaine diamond?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They charged him with being cheeky.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody call Clench Eastwood.
They don't call him Dirty Harry for nothing.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, I would have trouble unclenching my buttocks if the police wanted to look inside.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Give him a Taco Bell burrito, lock him in the interrogation room for half an hour.  Let him think over his options.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Contrary to popular belief, crack is not manufactured between tightly clenched butt cheeks, and neither are blood diamonds.


Well, if you shove diamonds up your ass there's a good chance they turn into blood diamonds
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: To be fair, I would have trouble unclenching my buttocks if the police wanted to look inside.


Abner Louima agrees.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought rape jokes on Fark weren't considered funny anymore.

And, yes, this guy was raped.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x637]

Great advice no matter if you're an employee or no


Redd Foxx - Wash Your Ass
Youtube uldt6Y-CE3s
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Contrary to popular belief, crack is not manufactured between tightly clenched butt cheeks, and neither are blood diamonds.


Pics, or it didn't happen...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rev.K: [YouTube video: The Desert Sessions - Polly Wants A Crack Rock]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This was at a Taco Bell. Modified with a sharpie. Not that I would know that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Meant to respond to this post
 
