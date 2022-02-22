 Skip to content
(WAAY TV)   Alabama city has discovered an easy way to increase revenue. Use a 3rd party app for people to pay for parking meters, ticket the cars that paid anyway, then hope those ticketed are too busy working to challenge the $10 fine   (waaytv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've covered the fact that if you're in Alabama, you're shiat out of luck. The epilogue to this story will likely include a chain gang membership...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smart hicks figure out how to fool dumb hicks. Film at 11.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama: Not even once.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As this is in Huntsville, I'm familiar with these parking meters and the app. Personally, I have never used the app as it's got too many failure points. Putting change into a parking meter, using a parking kiosk that prints out a ticket for your dash, and/or parking in a garage for a fee remains simpler and makes way more sense. The more complex the system is, like this app, the greater availability of "undocumented features."
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A lot of people cannot take off of work to fight the ticket. They usually just pay."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to park in Clayton (St Louis) several times a week for a few months. There's a courthouse there, so hundreds of people come in and out every day. I got a $5 fine for an expired meter. I paid it, even though I know I put enough money in to get me past 6 pm (parking was free after 6). And then it happened again. And again. And they knew what was happening, because on the third time I pulled a Karen on them and they immediately just stamped it and said no problem have a nice day. I started talking about the incident with people that worked in the area, and it's a well-known problem. That was back in the 90s. Don't know if that still happens today, but it was bullshiat.
 
paulleah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: We've covered the fact that if you're in Alabama, you're shiat out of luck. The epilogue to this story will likely include a chain gang membership...


But it's Huntsville. Which is like not being in Alabama, while in Alabama.
 
emonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Avoidance of this kind of stuff is one of the many benefits of owning a phone that doesn't do "apps".
 
semiotix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good do it. Fight that shiat on principle alone.

7 years After moving from Texas I received two unpaid parking tickets from Dallas. One I just trashed cuz I was doing delivery job at the time and the other I also ignored. The city of Dallas still wanted their 40 bucks so I said that doesn't seem right or make sense why I would have ever parked there and they said ok.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a spammer tactic, just like with red light cameras. Just send out a billion fines. If even a fraction of those people say "fark it" and just pay it, they're banking big time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I used to park in Clayton (St Louis) several times a week for a few months. There's a courthouse there, so hundreds of people come in and out every day. I got a $5 fine for an expired meter. I paid it, even though I know I put enough money in to get me past 6 pm (parking was free after 6). And then it happened again. And again. And they knew what was happening, because on the third time I pulled a Karen on them and they immediately just stamped it and said no problem have a nice day. I started talking about the incident with people that worked in the area, and it's a well-known problem. That was back in the 90s. Don't know if that still happens today, but it was bullshiat.


Why did you keep paying the meter? $5 for parking is a good price
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

emonk: Avoidance of this kind of stuff is one of the many benefits of owning a phone that doesn't do "apps".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As this is in Huntsville, I'm familiar with these parking meters and the app. Personally, I have never used the app as it's got too many failure points. Putting change into a parking meter, using a parking kiosk that prints out a ticket for your dash, and/or parking in a garage for a fee remains simpler and makes way more sense. The more complex the system is, like this app, the greater availability of "undocumented features."


Huntsville needs a visit from Cool Hand Luke and his pipe cutter.

Alternatively, if the meters take coins, there's expanding foam. They're electronic, so a stun gun might take care of the electronics.

The meters here in Bloomington can read credit cards, but if the city starts abusing the citizens, those meters won't work for very long. Expensive, repeated repairs or replacement until the city council gets the hint.

Wouldn't be that hard to hide what you're doing. A battery belt to charge some capacitors. A fake credit card with foil strips on each side, and wires down the sleeve to the capacitors. Swipe the card, a big ol' spark, and that's it for the chips.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: AirForceVet: As this is in Huntsville, I'm familiar with these parking meters and the app. Personally, I have never used the app as it's got too many failure points. Putting change into a parking meter, using a parking kiosk that prints out a ticket for your dash, and/or parking in a garage for a fee remains simpler and makes way more sense. The more complex the system is, like this app, the greater availability of "undocumented features."

Huntsville needs a visit from Cool Hand Luke and his pipe cutter.

Alternatively, if the meters take coins, there's expanding foam. They're electronic, so a stun gun might take care of the electronics.

The meters here in Bloomington can read credit cards, but if the city starts abusing the citizens, those meters won't work for very long. Expensive, repeated repairs or replacement until the city council gets the hint.

Wouldn't be that hard to hide what you're doing. A battery belt to charge some capacitors. A fake credit card with foil strips on each side, and wires down the sleeve to the capacitors. Swipe the card, a big ol' spark, and that's it for the chips.


2. Go to jail
3. Profit!
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*points finger to head*

Can't pay parking tickets if the car is stolen.
 
BBH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just be happy they did not take a page out of Chicago's parking playbook. I think the expired meter fee is about $50 and if you contest it, you pay $50 in court fees, even if it is thrown out.

/Not sure of the amounts.
//Red light cameras work the same way in Chicago.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emonk: Avoidance of this kind of stuff is one of the many benefits of owning a phone that doesn't do "apps".


You don't need a phone to use this "app", but that doesn't mean you can avoid the app.

My city uses the same system and you can also go to one of two Pay Stations on the block to pay with CC or cash.  You get a paper receipt but don't need to put it in your car.  There are no meters to feed.

The big problem was that both the app and the Pay Station boxes would upload their data in batches so if Parking Enforcement came around 5 min after you paid there was a good chance THEIR app didn't get the update in time so you got a ticket.

Took them about a year to get it working more in "Real Time".
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BBH: Just be happy they did not take a page out of Chicago's parking playbook. I think the expired meter fee is about $50 and if you contest it, you pay $50 in court fees, even if it is thrown


Chicago doesn't get anything from parking fees anymore since they leased the Rights to a Private Company for just over $1billion back in 2009. The lease is for 75 years.
Expired Meter fees are all they can collect on now.
 
payattention
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We're not making very much money off of $15 tickets," Bryant said.

BBWWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

/sure you aren't
//maybe you are not, but someone is
///bank on it.... they have...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: I used to park in Clayton (St Louis) several times a week for a few months. There's a courthouse there, so hundreds of people come in and out every day. I got a $5 fine for an expired meter. I paid it, even though I know I put enough money in to get me past 6 pm (parking was free after 6). And then it happened again. And again. And they knew what was happening, because on the third time I pulled a Karen on them and they immediately just stamped it and said no problem have a nice day. I started talking about the incident with people that worked in the area, and it's a well-known problem. That was back in the 90s. Don't know if that still happens today, but it was bullshiat.

Why did you keep paying the meter? $5 for parking is a good price


Well, I was going to classes at the time and I'd get there between 5 and 530, so I'd plunk a quarter or two in the meter which would easily get me to the 6 pm cutoff. After I biatched enough, my girlfriend made me get a monthly parking pass because I may have gotten a little obsessed over it and apparently I freaked out over it a little too often.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

