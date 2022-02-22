 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Utah ski run rating system: green circle, blue square, black diamond, Blackhawk helicopter   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Salt Lake County, Utah, LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, United States Army, Salt Lake City metropolitan area, areas of the nearby Snowbird ski resort, National Guard, Salt Lake City, UH-60 Black Hawk  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Problem solved:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's two Blackhawks in pieces right there.  Those runs are going to be closed awhile.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you not have red slopes in the USA? I wouldn't fancy going from blue to black
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mt Hood Blackhawk crash
Youtube y8gKmEhP2fk
Blackhawk on Mt. Hood 2002
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who said "purple horseshoe" while reading this headline?

I know, I sound fat.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We celebrated Kobe's death day a month ago, this is just practice for next year's commemoration.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cormee: Do you not have red slopes in the USA? I wouldn't fancy going from blue to black


They do ratings "above" black, including "double black", "double black extreme", and sometimes "double hollow black".

There's really no consistency to it, though, a black diamond could be that it's an ungroomed run, or steep, or in the trees, or really exposed, or just next to other harder runs where they want to discourage visitors.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Cormee: Do you not have red slopes in the USA? I wouldn't fancy going from blue to black

They do ratings "above" black, including "double black", "double black extreme", and sometimes "double hollow black".

There's really no consistency to it, though, a black diamond could be that it's an ungroomed run, or steep, or in the trees, or really exposed, or just next to other harder runs where they want to discourage visitors.


It's just green > blue > red > black this side of the Atlantic. But, like with you, there's no consistency - a black in a lot of resorts in Italy would be a red in more challenging resorts in France, like Chamonix.

It's all fun though, so who gives a fark
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jackmalice: [Fark user image 186x271]


the more Nightvale I listen to, the more I love it.
 
