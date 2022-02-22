 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Library reads Communist Manifesto aloud. .. Nazis bang on doors and windows, yell racial slurs to disrupt reading   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
118
•       •       •

118 Comments     (+0 »)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It really is the 1930s again.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Betting about every member of the Joint Chiefs of staff has at least skimmed Mao's little red book and the communist manifesto. Knowledge is power and needed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great. Nazis are around the area. These motherf*ckers are everywhere.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


Or 1970's Miller Lie ads.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


BOTH sides, amirite?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You libs will call anyone waving a swastika flag "nazis".
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: You libs will call anyone waving a swastika flag "nazis".


I would have gone with "incels."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see a Nazi, punch a Nazi.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then rip their hate flag
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Rhode Island Nazis.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh, great. Nazis are around the area. These motherf*ckers are everywhere.


They come out of the woodwork in coastal New England occasionally, although I have serious doubts how many of them live locally versus driving in from the far inland rural communities. We find stickers on light posts from these groups -- I think actually this exact group '131' -- periodically.  I guess you do have to drive into the city occasionally to buy paste to eat when no one carries it locally in the sticks.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.

BOTH sides, amirite?


It's sometimes hard to tell the difference between quiet historians reading in a library, and anti-social terrorist hate groups rioting in the street.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stop calling them Nazis.
They are Republicans.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Its telling that Neo-Nazi's and General Fascists ALWAYS go after communist and Labor groups first.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


Yeah, fark worker's rights.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


There's several groups.

Some people have no clue what Communism is, how it has evolved, and is in no way outdated or discredited. Because you have heard it used as a slur, or you yourself have used it as such, doesn't do anything else, than put you in a special group.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh sure everyone you disagree with is a nazi
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No more. No more. We don't give those people any room.

I read those worthless book. No more.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...but but but but they're National SOCIALISTS!!!  Naziism is COMMUNISM!!11!

/people really believe this
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Communists vs fascists...eh let em fight.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.

There's several groups.

Some people have no clue what Communism is, how it has evolved, and is in no way outdated or discredited. Because you have heard it used as a slur, or you yourself have used it as such, doesn't do anything else, than put you in a special group.


Perhaps ironically, Putin is the type of communist that Reagan ranted against in the 80's. And they love that guy.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh, great. Nazis are around the area. These motherf*ckers are everywhere.


Pity they didn't try it here in Denmark, where Antifa is a real thing, and probably would anticipated that there was a chance to kick some Nazi ass.

The police always has to protect the Nazis, whenever they're more than two together, whilst the more well known ones has government provided secret addresses, with safety rooms, and policemen protecting them outside.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.

There's several groups.

Some people have no clue what Communism is, how it has evolved, and is in no way outdated or discredited. Because you have heard it used as a slur, or you yourself have used it as such, doesn't do anything else, than put you in a special group.


ok comrade vlad
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


Sorry, but the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912 are pond scum.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: You libs will call anyone waving a swastika flag "nazis".


Sure, and I'll also call them pathetic lowlife losers following a bankrupt ideology.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.


yes we know you're on the nazi side
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have both kinds. Country AND western!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.


So you hate something that doesn't exist.
Brilliant.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.


The article is about fascist scum, so you criticize the communists they harassed?
What's wrong with you?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.

So you hate something that doesn't exist.
Brilliant.


When did I say it didn't exist?  Are you already lining up your strawmen?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember the first time I read the chapter in my physics book about gravity. I couldn't get up out of my chair.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: ...but but but but they're National SOCIALISTS!!!  Naziism is COMMUNISM!!11!

/people really believe this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.

yes we know you're on the nazi side


That is how they seem to be presenting themselves.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's something ironic about the proles trying to disrupt a reading of Marx's most famous manifesto.  Actually, if you study any art movements from about that time, everyone one has a manifesto.  At some point it is refreshing to be awakened out of the stupor you can fall into.

About the closest to a manifesto I could read in its entirety was Murphy's Laws or The Peter Principle.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Two groups, each professing outdated and discredited ideologies... Reminds me of church groups.


Group 1: Let's quietly read this book to commemorate its anniversary.

Group 2: COME OUT HERE SO WE CAN MURDER YOU.  WHITE POWER.

OdradekRex: Compromise?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.

yes we know you're on the nazi side


Enough with the pleasantries, I'm for constitutional republics.  The most hated form of government, no simple majorities and gridlock all the way.  You commies and Nazis have more in common than I do with either of you.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that was surreal. Like... Why? Just... Why? Any of it. Why?!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: No more. No more. We don't give those people any room.

I read those worthless book. No more.


What people? What does "those worthless book" mean?
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Red Ink Community Library is a nonprofit that focuses on "developing, informing, and empowering a prominent and energetic working class," according to its website

Energetic so they can get more work done?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Enough with the pleasantries, I'm for constitutional republics.  The most hated form of government, no simple majorities and gridlock all the way.


A constitutional republic is a political system.  You can have a socialist constitutional republic.  In fact, in more civilized parts of the world, there are quite a few.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: CluelessMoron: ...but but but but they're National SOCIALISTS!!!  Naziism is COMMUNISM!!11!

/people really believe this

[Fark user image image 640x480]


Horseshoe theory is a real theory but misrepresented and hated mostly by Nazis and Commies when you point out how alike they are.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus. Get a hobby.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Jesus. Get a hobby.


I think they do.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.


Im not a communist either, but I'm also not a neo-nazi.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: It really is the 1930s again.


And very few people will have any idea what you mean.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ah Communism the opiate of the intellectually dishonest.  An ideology that has never been implemented... correctly according to the dolts who continue to cling to it.


Wait a minute. We're not talking about Ayn Rand here.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
