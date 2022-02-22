 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bulging triangle added to the bulging dossier of streetlight sightings   (nypost.com) divider line
24
653 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drone
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Official Audio)
Youtube 1k8craCGpgs
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Drone


That's what you want us to think, mister Man In Black. But I'm not stupid, it can't be a drone as it looks and acts exactly like a drone, it's too perfect.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farking aliens, always flying around in blurry spacecraft. Sharpen it up, losers.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Behold! A flying codpiece.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that a bulging dossier or are you just happy to see me?
 
Markus5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Drone


Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe.  Maybe not.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trash bag in an updraft.

There. Solved it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it's a TR3-b. we make those
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bulgur triangle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: TR3-b.


Its a b1RD
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NY Post? I now doubt the existence of triangles or the Pythagorean theorem.

/stupid high school geometry proof
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm on the trash bag bandwagon. There is so little perspective in the photo it could be a black shopping bag.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a flying Ouija Board Planchette
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nytmare: Farking aliens, always flying around in blurry spacecraft. Sharpen it up, losers.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fast 'n' Bulbous
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The pilot of the starship Oww

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
