(NBC Washington)   Producers announce that TV show you never watched hosted by a sick woman you've barely heard of will end and be replaced by a new show that you'll never watch hosted by a healthy woman you've never heard of   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sick pretty much covers it when you keep blowing your husband after your kid accidentally walks in on you
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Sick pretty much covers it when you keep blowing your husband after your kid accidentally walks in on you


Uhhhh...what?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jesus was here before everything" Sherri Shepherd?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Sick pretty much covers it when you keep blowing your husband after your kid accidentally walks in on you


Yeah, I can't Google that at work. What?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Wendy O or nothing williams....
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, but I have watched it. It was always on in my cardiologist's office during the period where I got 5 stents in my coronary arteries.

To describe the show as unwatchable is to praise it unnecessarily. I always assumed that the doctors kept it on to limit the fear of death; once you've watched Wendy Williams, death - the eternal void - has its appeal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: ArkAngel: Sick pretty much covers it when you keep blowing your husband after your kid accidentally walks in on you

Uhhhh...what?!


I had to research this and, well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: It's Wendy O or nothing williams....


Amen.

Back when rock'n'roll was noisy and actually rebellious.

W.O.W. chainsawing her guitar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ. This is why I don't watch tv in the first place.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Oh, but I have watched it. It was always on in my cardiologist's office during the period where I got 5 stents in my coronary arteries.

To describe the show as unwatchable is to praise it unnecessarily. I always assumed that the doctors kept it on to limit the fear of death; once you've watched Wendy Williams, death - the eternal void - has its appeal.


I last about 10 seconds before I have to change the channel.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people do like the way she says "ham"...
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: scottydoesntknow: ArkAngel: Sick pretty much covers it when you keep blowing your husband after your kid accidentally walks in on you

Uhhhh...what?!

I had to research this and, well...
[Fark user image 425x239]


You call that research?

We call it something different round here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wendy Williams probably has some severe mental issues, but Sherri Shepherd is one of the dumbest people on the planet.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherri Shepherd is a flat earther
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is "TV"?
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Wendy Williams. Well not that Wendy Williams. Come to think of it Wendy I know has a slightly different last name.

/csb
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One last question, Harry Styles. Why is Wendy Williams being a biatch to me? She started beefing and now she's acting like she can't finish."
urbanhollywood411.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: To describe the show as unwatchable is to praise it unnecessarily. I always assumed that the doctors kept it on to limit the fear of death; once you've watched Wendy Williams, death - the eternal void - has its appeal.


Lo, I have passed through the shadow of Fox and Friends while toasting a generic bagel in the Super 8 Breakfast nook of Martinsville Indiana. The days cometh and I shall not fear.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: What is "TV"?


It's what we watched before you geeks streamed your Stranger Things and superhero movies.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wendy Williams is 100% garbage.
 
TurningHardWood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: BigMax: To describe the show as unwatchable is to praise it unnecessarily. I always assumed that the doctors kept it on to limit the fear of death; once you've watched Wendy Williams, death - the eternal void - has its appeal.

Lo, I have passed through the shadow of Fox and Friends while toasting a generic bagel in the Super 8 Breakfast nook of Martinsville Indiana. The days cometh and I shall not fear.


Nice wordsmithing.  Though you could have just said "Martinsville, IN" and stopped there.  I'll raise you 3 years in Spencer though...
 
Focks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lamb Chop, Charlie Horse, Hush Puppy, I loved them all. I thought she was dead.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i am just here for the boobs (  .  ) (  .  )
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
White people don't like show intended for black women. What a shocking revelation.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's been able to keep a show on the air for years. Not sure that qualifies as no one ever heard of her.
 
One Size Fits Some [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: What is "TV"?


It's like if the internet consisted of nothing but auto-play videos...
 
muphasta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OP isn't a fan of the Bonfire on Sirius XM...
Crackle Crackle.
We know Wendy!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: White people don't like show intended for black women. What a shocking revelation.


Some of us just don't watch any of those daytime talks shows regardless who is the host. I dislike them all equally.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something I never cared about will be replaced by something I still won't care about.
 
