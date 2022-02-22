 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Party bus chase in LA. Needs drunk party girls squee-ing out window as cops pursue   (foxla.com) divider line
62
    More: Live, San Fernando Valley, pursuit of a suspected stolen party bus, California Highway Patrol, Interstate 405, LOS ANGELES, CHP authorities, Los Angeles, Brentwood area Tuesday afternoon  
•       •       •

952 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vengaboys - We like to Party! (The Vengabus)
Youtube 6Zbi0XmGtMw
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've finally pushed Andrew WK too far
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police report the bar was raid by the suspect before they returned it to the owner and inside was totally trashed
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip: It's on lots of other media. You don't have to click on a Faux affiliate.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
squee-ing?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the FARK party bus! Oh noze!
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why? I doubt they're gonna scrub and reregister it, so for parts?

Weird times, man.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's being blocked in by Evergreen. lol
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities left scratching their heads, thinking "wait, if we damage this thing we don't have a wrecker to bring it back".
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fastfxr: And why? I doubt they're gonna scrub and reregister it, so for parts?

Weird times, man.


Some people never get to the "then what next" phase of planning. See: storming the Capitol building.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver is thinking "I'll surely be the first one to outrun 20 cop cars and a helicopter!! Surely!!!"
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and crash
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Zbi0XmGtMw]


Great, now I want to go to Six Flags
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just started watching, and apparently he went north, up into the desert, and rear-ended someone. This has gotten stupider than I would have ever wanted in these chases.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOM three car collision. Party bus is toast. Woman suspect?
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/vh1-reality-show-bus-crashes-in-california-causing-majo-1819594873
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

party over
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say....they didn't go past me on the 405.....
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Zbi0XmGtMw]


right up there with Scooter, as far as bands go.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like you blew  seal joke cuming up.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Looks like you blew  seal joke cuming up.


I said just fix the damn thing and keep my personal life out of it
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person has bus ran on their behind on live TV
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: Person has bus ran on their behind on live TV
[i.postimg.cc image 531x273]


And their insurance will still try to weasel out of the claim.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?


Huh...so they DID go by me?  I didn't hear any sirens, and I'm sittting right here.....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?


That is never, EVER normal for the 405 in the Valley. Like, ever. It took me three farking hours to get from Magic Mountain to LAX more than once.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?


Very windy today in Southern California. Storm expected tonight. So probably a biatch to steer that thing.

Chase started in San Diego.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company owner is on CBS LA, apparently they found the stolen bus after someone called the driver complaint line after getting cut off and held line of sight till the police arrived
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: The company owner is on CBS LA, apparently they found the stolen bus after someone called the driver complaint line after getting cut off and held line of sight till the police arrived


And they would've gotten away with it too, if it weren't for the "How's My Driving?" sign
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they catch the guy when he stopped for a rail crossing?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: Person has bus ran on their behind on live TV
[i.postimg.cc image 531x273]


Wow, the bus must have made quite bang when it hit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?

Huh...so they DID go by me?  I didn't hear any sirens, and I'm sittting right here.....


TFA says it was stolen near Brentwood area, so the driver may have already gotten past your area by the time the cops arrived on the scene.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came to this thread looking for pics of party girls squee-ing away from the cops out of the bus.  I am disappoint.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Practical_Draconian: probably a biatch to steer that thing


They're called women, and it's a bit sexist to assume the driver was one.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiots on some peacock channel 4 screwed up their coverage and you got some chatter from the gal either in the chopper or talking to the chopper. She keeps asking about trying to get the plate of the crashed car. Damn idiots trying to further invade the privacy of somebody who just got smashed into. Be nice if they could sue them for that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: raerae1980: Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?

Huh...so they DID go by me?  I didn't hear any sirens, and I'm sittting right here.....

TFA says it was stolen near Brentwood area, so the driver may have already gotten past your area by the time the cops arrived on the scene.


That's true.   :-)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: Police report the bar was raid by the suspect before they returned it to the owner and inside was totally trashed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: The company owner is on CBS LA, apparently they found the stolen bus after someone called the driver complaint line after getting cut off and held line of sight till the police arrived


Means the thief was taking advantage of the fact even the owner doesn't go in on Tuesday. It's a nights and weekends operation, ain't no call for them during business hours.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video of crash https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2022/02/22/party-bus-stolen-san-diego-police-pursuit-405-freeway/
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Been in a five-car accident like that car. My sedan -- the middle car stopped at a rural red light -- had its trunk put into the backseat. Ladies in front and back of me went off in ambulance.

A-hole responsible, an uninsured jagoff driving a Ford F350 with boat hitch, was too busy typing on BlackBerry.

My bones ached for two days from whiplash. Still nervously watch rear view when I come to red lights.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Combustion: The driver is thinking "I'll surely be the first one to outrun 20 cop cars and a helicopter!! Surely!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
L.A. WORLD
PARTY BUS
EXCELLENT
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: The driver is thinking "I'll surely be the first one to outrun 20 cop cars and a helicopter!! Surely!!!"


How did you know the drivers name?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: The idiots on some peacock channel 4 screwed up their coverage and you got some chatter from the gal either in the chopper or talking to the chopper. She keeps asking about trying to get the plate of the crashed car. Damn idiots trying to further invade the privacy of somebody who just got smashed into. Be nice if they could sue them for that.


They could, but they'll loose
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I came to this thread looking for pics of party girls squee-ing away from the cops out of the bus.  I am disappoint


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Saw driver. Dressed like somebody's mom. Would not party with, on or off the bus."
 
Breaker Moran [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shoulda gotten on the 10 to get outta there.

The 405 to the 5 to the 14 to Palmdale?  To see grandma?  WTF?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: cyberspacedout: raerae1980: Tman144: "The driver continued north along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, with speeds reaching as high as 80 miles per hour."

So, normal highway speeds for southern California. Did he even know he was being chased?

Huh...so they DID go by me?  I didn't hear any sirens, and I'm sittting right here.....

TFA says it was stolen near Brentwood area, so the driver may have already gotten past your area by the time the cops arrived on the scene.

That's true.   :-)


Wait, I was reading that too quickly. The Fox article says the chase was near Brentwood, and started in Mar Vista.

Maybe they weren't using sirens, or the other freeway noise drowned them out.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.