(NBC Washington)   Are you "digital nomad" with a flexible work environment who's looking to save money on rent? How's $680/month for a sleek, modern apartment that's all your own sound? Difficulty: You've got to move to Croatia   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piran Slovenia is nicer and has far less Russian criminals than Croatia.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paying about the same plus utilities in Ponta Delgada Portugal. Wayyy less russians
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Paying about the same plus utilities in Ponta Delgada Portugal. Wayyy less russians


And far better golf close, Batalha  and with a drive up the coast there is some awesome courses.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much is the body armor allowance?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not like Croatia is some shiathole country. They have Medicare for all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No thanks. If I was going to leave the US...I'd choose New Zealand, home of responsible governance AND The Lord of the Rings.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My firm won't let us live outside the country and only states in which you hold a cpa license in despite a big announcement that we are forever remote. Dammit!
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Piran Slovenia is nicer and has far less Russian criminals than Croatia.


Beautiful area, my family has an olive grove on the coast up in Koper, absolutely stunning views driving along the coast there.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: My firm won't let us live outside the country and only states in which you hold a cpa license in despite a big announcement that we are forever remote. Dammit!


Get a VPN and how will they ever know?
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apparently, the "Stupid" tag refers to Subby's jealousy of the digital nomad who is quite happy with his life.
 
wetrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tell me you've never been to Croatia without telling me, subby.

It's a pretty nice place.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was in Split for a hot minute and holy hell is it a beautiful historic city. I would go back if I could.

Great literal Mediterranean climate, the Adriatic Sea keeps things from getting too cold or too hot.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only pay slightly more for my mortgage.

Difficulty: Nebraska
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: eurotrader: Piran Slovenia is nicer and has far less Russian criminals than Croatia.

Beautiful area, my family has an olive grove on the coast up in Koper, absolutely stunning views driving along the coast there.


Hired some workers out of Slovenia and got invited to visit after the job was done. It is a beautiful area the only downside was my lack of language fluency plus already had a home in southern France.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My current home is in Gig Harbor, which was founded by Croatian fishermen. Lots of names ending in "ich" around here and many of the fishing boats in the harbor are flying Croatian flags. Most people associate the PNW with Scandinavian culture, so it's a little surprising to find this little pocket of Croatian influence.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What exactly is "stupid" about this?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, no. I don't want to give up my vowels.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: flappy_penguin: Paying about the same plus utilities in Ponta Delgada Portugal. Wayyy less russians

And far better golf close, Batalha  and with a drive up the coast there is some awesome courses.


Haven't checked out batalha yet. I suck at golf but the area around there is nice
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Red Shirt Blues: My firm won't let us live outside the country and only states in which you hold a cpa license in despite a big announcement that we are forever remote. Dammit!

Get a VPN and how will they ever know?


It's hard for a VPN to imitate the random connection loss of meth heads stealing copper lines?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I was in Split for a hot minute and holy hell is it a beautiful historic city. I would go back if I could.



What happened? Did you have to Split?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't that one Farker move to Croatia a few years ago?  You know the one, don't make me summon him.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's significantly more than my property taxes plus HOA dues right here in the US.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Red Shirt Blues: My firm won't let us live outside the country and only states in which you hold a cpa license in despite a big announcement that we are forever remote. Dammit!

Get a VPN and how will they ever know?


Taxes. I mean I guess if you have a CPA in a state without income tax and you give them a legal address there then there'd be no way that they'd be the wiser, though it could be interesting if you got called in for a meeting and couldn't make an international flight because of a Covid type border closing. Also would make 5PM west coast meetings a bit tough since they'd drag till after midnight.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Red Shirt Blues: My firm won't let us live outside the country and only states in which you hold a cpa license in despite a big announcement that we are forever remote. Dammit!

Get a VPN and how will they ever know?


Boss: "Hey Dave, how's things in <place you live>? Looks like you're having some <comment about weather>."
You: <respond to your boss as if you are indeed in the place you tell your company your live>.
Boss: "Awesome. Hey, look, I had to go to <nearby city> for a thing.  Since I'm not too far away, I'll swing by <place you live>.  I have some stuff to discuss and we can have dinner."
You: ...

If you work for a competent company, which I admit is not a given, it's only a matter of 'when' not 'if' until something comes up where you not actually living where you say you live gets you fired or your firm in trouble (and by extension, you) if you're practicing a profession that requires a location-based license.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: What exactly is "stupid" about this?


The guy who assigned the tag when submitting it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not the deal I was expecting. The lot fees on my double wide are half that. I guess he just likes living in some shiathole country. Excuse me, the meth heads next door are at it again.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I only pay slightly more for my mortgage.

Difficulty: Nebraska


I pay about the same in Oregon. Difficulty: you need to have bought 25 years ago. Other difficulty: you're old now.

If I were younger (and my company allowed remote work from a foreign country) I would seriously consider doing the expat thing for a while.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: eurotrader: flappy_penguin: Paying about the same plus utilities in Ponta Delgada Portugal. Wayyy less russians

And far better golf close, Batalha  and with a drive up the coast there is some awesome courses.

Haven't checked out batalha yet. I suck at golf but the area around there is nice


The big difference between golf in the US and Europe is Europe still uses caddies at a number of courses still. Did a golf holiday in the Faro a few decades ago so it may have changed some but it was pretty and it was an enjoyable drive to get there.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like a nice place, price is a lot cheaper than what I'd pay for something comparable around here...

I'm not sure what the "stupid" tag is supposed to be for.
 
lurkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm at the point where I'd be more interested in inexpensive yet stable countries that I could retire in and not have to pay rent. Probably not very many places where someone right off the boat can legally buy a home, even if they could afford it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would have no problem moving to Croatia.  That country has more than its share of, ahem, "scenic beauty."
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm actually working on getting my paperwork together to get my Croatian citizenship thru heritage. I can trace back to my great-grandparents and have their birth and death records, along with the death records of my 2nd great-grandfather. I'd move there if I was single, and might just convince my wife we should move there when I retire.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude I am so in.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: No thanks. If I was going to leave the US...I'd choose New Zealand, home of responsible governance AND The Lord of the Rings.


Let us look at the live stream of New Zealand immigration officer processing residency requests from Americans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
digital nomad gets gig with Croatian tourism board

but it looks nice and the utilities are certainly cheap.

is there a music scene nightlife in Zagreb ?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wanted to see the article but my ad blocker absolutely refused to load the page for some reason.  Weird.
 
