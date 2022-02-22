 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   College parking lot supervisor guilty of stealing $50K in parking lot fees, or basically the amount of tickets issued on campus during the average school week   (wcpo.com) divider line
    Obvious, Plea, Tommy Jessie, Theft, personal use, tip-off, Larceny, Judge Jennifer McElfresh, Miami University  
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You basically had to be a certain type of dick to be the parking lot enforcer in college. They're your classmates, most likely they're broke or want to spend their money on paying off their tuition, or trying to get by. Here *you* are, working for The Man, and making sure that kids have to pay more money to an over-priced behemoth. Seriously, work the fryer in the caf, give campus tours, but don't be the Lot Nazi.
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fat_free: You basically had to be a certain type of dick to be the parking lot enforcer in college. They're your classmates, most likely they're broke or want to spend their money on paying off their tuition, or trying to get by. Here *you* are, working for The Man, and making sure that kids have to pay more money to an over-priced behemoth. Seriously, work the fryer in the caf, give campus tours, but don't be the Lot Nazi.


If you read the article you'll discover that the person involved is an employee of the institution and not a classmate you can bully with the no snitches rhetoric.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mall cops < campus cops < actual police.
In level of authority, not necessarily arse-hattery, A campus cop can really screw someone over, without all the protections of an actual legal proceeding.
 
austerity101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A friend of mine at ASU just parked in a lot and didn't give a single f*ck.  He ended up getting ten parking tickets. Each one was $35.

Parking services was separate from university billing, so you couldn't have the charges added  your account. You had to pay it in full before the start of each semester.

Parking for the semester? $720.

Worth it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Mall cops < campus cops < actual police.
In level of authority, not necessarily arse-hattery, A campus cop can really screw someone over, without all the protections of an actual legal proceeding.


I knew someone who got a ticket for an expired meter when the meter wasn't even expired. He took a photo of the meter. They said that was insufficient proof.

F*ck parking services.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember when parking enforcement tried to ticket a firetruck parked in the fire lane.

Responding to a fire.

These aren't bright and shining stars...more like dead dollar store flashlights.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: I knew someone who got a ticket for an expired meter when the meter wasn't even expired. He took a photo of the meter. They said that was insufficient proof.


To be fair, he could have slugged a nickel in there and then took the photo. They're right to say a picture of the meter does not prove what he claims.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: campus cops < actual police


In my state, campus cops are actual police. They are state police officers.
 
