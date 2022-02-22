 Skip to content
(AP News)   Moose neutralized, squirrel still believed to be at large   (apnews.com) divider line
7
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian spies out front shoulda told you!

Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never, and I repeat NEVER want to encounter a moose in the wild who is suffering from tranquilizer withdrawals.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A moose once bit my sistah. ONCE.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A møøse once tranquilized my sister.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whose meat locker did they relocate the moose into?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ghastly: You never, and I repeat NEVER want to encounter a moose in the wild who is suffering from tranquilizer withdrawals.


I Have the Dart Monkey on Me Back | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, see ya.

