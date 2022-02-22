 Skip to content
(CNN)   Someone notices UN-marked plane at a company that maintains planes for the UN, makes the only logical conclusion that elite illuminati shock troops have arrived to control Canada   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that the Illuminati shock troops are going to land in Moscow while Putin is distracted with the Ukraine, while Killary is loosed upon the oligarchs with her Hero Stabbin' Knife.

Jeez. You can't believe everything some kook tells you on the Internet. THAT'S how come Biden is President now, instead of the Queen of Canada.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These imbeciles think that the UN and NATO are the same thing, don't they?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: These imbeciles think


Nope.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/CSB
As a security police in the Indiana Air National Guard, my blue beret was mistaken for UN shock troops.  Cause of you take Terra Haute, the nation will split and fall.

But you gotta secure that library.

Guarded F-4c.  Didn't lose one that they could pin on me.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A secret UN plane that kept its UN markings for some reasons.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have the facts!  Definitely not all the facts the voices in my head have!

Noob.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they even know who's it was if it was unmarked?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you want to send troops to Ottawa, the most convenient airport is in farking North Bay, a leisurely four-hour drive past CFB Petawawa.  Make sure your UN Black Jeeps are fueled up before you leave; the gas stations are few and far between in places.

/are these idiots allowed to use real cutlery?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are my countrymen....these are not smart people.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: A secret UN plane that kept its UN markings for some reasons.


It's a double reverse false flag.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: How did they even know who's it was if it was unmarked?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: A secret UN plane that kept its UN markings for some reasons.


Hiding in plane site, as it were
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Derpy invasion fantasies always seem to involve some landlocked one-horse town in the middle of nowhere. Good thing you've got your revolver on your hips, cowboys, you never know when a company of light armor might decide to roll through Main Street.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

talkertopc: A secret UN plane that kept its UN markings for some reasons.


That's how they fool you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can think of about 100 better places to launch an invasion of Canada from than North Bay.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
North Bay was my Boobiesing when I joined the Air Force in '79. It used to be one of only 3 nuclear-capable air bases in Canada. I spent 8 years there & had 2 kids born there. Loved it!

We looked back on it fondly. Until we went back there a couple years ago for a motorcycle trip. (It's only 5 hours from here) What a seedy shiathole of a city! I'm pretty sure it's exactly like it was when we lived there... Newly married, 2nd hand furniture, broke most of the time.... It seemed pretty ritzy to us back then. Our perspective has definitely changed.

/csb
 
Mukster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bondith: Because if you want to send troops to Ottawa, the most convenient airport is in farking North Bay, a leisurely four-hour drive past CFB Petawawa.  Make sure your UN Black Jeeps are fueled up before you leave; the gas stations are few and far between in places.

/are these idiots allowed to use real cutlery?


It makes perfect sense. North Bay doesn't have 5G, so they can't activate the nano-bots.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unmarked planes?  Sounds  suspicious.
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The marketing for "Dr. Strange 2: the Multiverse of Sandwiches"  is starting early.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boobiesing= "First station"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size


Only taking calls from elite illuminati shock troops right now, repeat, only elite illuminati shock troops.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"This is a totally nuts conspiracy theory that has no basis in reality"

Aka, the "conservative" worldview.
 
rdyb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: talkertopc: A secret UN plane that kept its UN markings for some reasons.

It's a double reverse false flag.


Obviously!

I mean... I can't help but find the idea of a remote aitcraft maintenance facility for government planes a little spooky.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Boobiesing= "First station"


Yes, we know. n00b. 😂😎
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [deadline.com image 480x360]

Only taking calls from elite illuminati shock troops right now, repeat, only elite illuminati shock troops.


Fark user imageView Full Size


TK-421 here. Long time listener, first time invader.
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's so obvious now!  Thank God they spoke up.

The Illuminati are everywhere and you really have to keep an eye out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The passenger plane seen at the North Bay airport isowned by a North Bay company, Voyageur Aviation, that flies and performs maintenance on aircraft used by the UN; planes with UN markings have been spotted for years at Voyageur's North Bay facility.

I just can't...
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are they using Walmarts as launching points?
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has the US been exporting the exceptional crazy to Canada, or has this been there all along?

They seem to be getting nuttier and nuttier.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right winger nutters and the UN, the PB&J of derp.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
As a security police in the Indiana Air National Guard, my blue beret was mistaken for UN shock troops.  Cause of you take Terra Haute, the nation will split and fall.

But you gotta secure that library.

Guarded F-4c.  Didn't lose one that they could pin on me.


Whilst wearing my U-505 shirt...I've been mistaken for a 97 year old German man on no less than 5 occasions.
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

goodncold: These are my countrymen....these are not smart people.


Honestly surprised no Canadians have blamed America for this particular instance of stupid.. I've read time and again that every form of stupidity comes from only one place in the entire freaking world.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
As a security police in the Indiana Air National Guard, my blue beret was mistaken for UN shock troops.  Cause of you take Terra Haute, the nation will split and fall.

But you gotta secure that library.

Guarded F-4c.  Didn't lose one that they could pin on me.

Whilst wearing my U-505 shirt...I've been mistaken for a 97 year old German man on no less than 5 occasions.


The snazzy Hugo Boss hat just adds to the confusion.
 
pacified
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, all the deep state plots are spelled out in anagrams of most things
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: I can think of about 100 better places to launch an invasion of Canada from than North Bay.


Actually, North Bay would be relatively ideal. Remote enough to be able to establish a beachhead, multiple routes to Montreal, Ottawa, and the capital of Canada, Toronto. Well-situated to established blockades stopping raw resources being shipped down to the manufacturing centres on the Lakes to being made into hockey sticks, curling stones, pucks, and other typical Canadian armaments.
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hammettman: Has the US been exporting the exceptional crazy to Canada, or has this been there all along?

They seem to be getting nuttier and nuttier.


Ahh.... there it is.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x221]


They were so stupid that they used sports drink to water their crops and yet even they knew that Nazis were bad.

/ apparently they didn't do a good enough job the first time they un-nazied the world
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: Flappyhead: I can think of about 100 better places to launch an invasion of Canada from than North Bay.

Actually, North Bay would be relatively ideal. Remote enough to be able to establish a beachhead, multiple routes to Montreal, Ottawa, and the capital of Canada, Toronto. Well-situated to established blockades stopping raw resources being shipped down to the manufacturing centres on the Lakes to being made into hockey sticks, curling stones, pucks, and other typical Canadian armaments.


YOU'RE ONE OF THEM!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: iheartscotch: Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
As a security police in the Indiana Air National Guard, my blue beret was mistaken for UN shock troops.  Cause of you take Terra Haute, the nation will split and fall.

But you gotta secure that library.

Guarded F-4c.  Didn't lose one that they could pin on me.

Whilst wearing my U-505 shirt...I've been mistaken for a 97 year old German man on no less than 5 occasions.

The snazzy Hugo Boss hat just adds to the confusion.


No snazzy hats or fancy coats. Not even a skull pin. Just a U-505 t-shirt. It is gold on blue though. Its the only museum ship that had that and I've been to Midway, Alabama, Drum, Batfish, Yorktown and Hazard.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha. Spent a decent amount of my childhood in that airport playing Operation Wolf while waiting for my Dad to depart/arrive on a Dash-8. We'd spend our whole summer on Nipissing and dad would fly back and forth to the States for work. It's a one horse/airplane airport.

/csb
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: starsrift: Flappyhead: I can think of about 100 better places to launch an invasion of Canada from than North Bay.

Actually, North Bay would be relatively ideal. Remote enough to be able to establish a beachhead, multiple routes to Montreal, Ottawa, and the capital of Canada, Toronto. Well-situated to established blockades stopping raw resources being shipped down to the manufacturing centres on the Lakes to being made into hockey sticks, curling stones, pucks, and other typical Canadian armaments.

YOU'RE ONE OF THEM!


Gooba Gabba Gooba Gobble | Freaks | Warner Archive
Youtube W99n083E0IA
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
iheartscotch:

I'm surprised there hasn't been a U-505 movie made. It's basically the best heist film anyone could possibly make.

But, we seem to be trending away from historical war movies and going towards sci-fi.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear world, Canucklestan had its 15 minutes of fame last week which, quite frankly, sucked dead fascist balls.
Concentrate on that WWIII thingy starting up in the Ukraine.
Kisses,
A hoser on the verge of being impolite
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bondith: Because if you want to send troops to Ottawa, the most convenient airport is in farking North Bay, a leisurely four-hour drive past CFB Petawawa.  Make sure your UN Black Jeeps are fueled up before you leave; the gas stations are few and far between in places.

/are these idiots allowed to use real cutlery?


Ottawa has an airport that can land anything the North Bay can handle. IIRC the airstrip at Pet is fairly small, and civilian. I believe CFB Trenton is the airport of choice for military flights.

/Plus the food at Trenton is 1000000x better than the food at Pet. Say what you want about the Air Force being a bunch of delicate princesses, at least they ate well.
//My first time at Pet was in 1986 for some training exercise. Some wizard at 2 Scv.Bn. screwed up and there wasn't enough food so they served us fried bologna and boiled potatoes three meals/day for 10 days. I was a freshly minted plug at the time so I couldn't even drive into town and get civi food.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snort: It's so obvious now!  Thank God they spoke up.

The Illuminati are everywhere and you really have to keep an eye out.


norse-mythology.orgView Full Size
 
