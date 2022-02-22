 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   UN expert criticizes China, Russia for arms sales to Myanmar. To be fair, Chinese and Russian tanks are the best for running over peasants while the U.S. arms industry has focused on simply bombing them from the sky   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, United Nations, Tom Andrews, Aung San Suu Kyi, United Nations Security Council, U.N. Security Council, special rapporteur, independent human rights expert, Security Council resolution  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 8:38 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That isn't completely true, we also have really good C2 solutions for tracking people before killing them from the air as well.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He also called on the U.N. Security Council, where China and Russia are permanent members, to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a possible ban on sales of arms used by Myanmar's military against civilians.

That seems like a rookie mistake for a UN expert.
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, selling weapons to Myanmar feels like a big oof.

Wait a second. Didn't we do this just recently?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A former US Senator lecturing on arms sales?

I'll take Oliver North and Iran Contra for $200, please Alex...
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spread Oligarchy throughout the world.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The Chinese are quiet, the Russians are quick; we're noisy and slow."

- only decent quote from the movie S*P*Y*S
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, all the trucks I see people bolt big-ass guns to are FORD F150's.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We'll get right on that after the whole world deals with Russia invading its neighbors again.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.