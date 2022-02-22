 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Beekeepers using tracking devices to protect precious hives from theft, possibly because a beehive trunk monkey turns out to be incompatible with bees   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Repeat, Honey, Pollination, Theft, Beekeeping, Larceny, Almond, Bee, The Hives  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 9:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tracking bees, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee rustling is definitely a thing, usually destructive to the hives.

A friend of mine works for a beekeeper, builds boxes and such, helps with bee removals. Other beekeepers in the area have been robbed, and they have suspicions about who it is -- another keeper who doesn't give a shiat.

She paints the boxes bright pink and carves the number on them to make any thefts obvious.

/ save the bees
// we need them to live
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit sarahthusa give them back their bees
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BeeGeePS

Fark user imageView Full Size


No stone unturned, no hell, no fury gonna stop my love in all its honey!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a sting operation is necessary.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I still used Facebook someone trolled the neighborhood page with a Lost Pet notice that was nothing but a huge wad of bees. After five or six lols from random citizens, a woman posted "Omg! Don't scare them! Those are mine!" and proceeded to go collect her wad of bees.

It was funny, and educational.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, bees are really sensitive to electric fields, even if they sometimes ignore them.  I wonder if an active tracker inside their hive will drive them nuts or if they'll ignore it.  Probably cover it in propolis either way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Probably being stolen by guys trying to get with chicks into beekeepers
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, party is over. No more freebees.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those thieves bee'd off.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do we need almonds that badly?

Wonder why the almond growers can't keep bees around all year? Grow clover between the trees, flowers on the perimeter, etc. Seems like you could select plants that flower at different times so that the bees are busy for 2-3 months, instead of a week or two at an almond orchard. Obviously, the beekeepers are trucking them around to different crops, so diversify your crops to maintain the hives constantly.

Hundreds of semis hauling billions of bees all over the country doesn't sound like a sustainable, ecologically sound system.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.