(CNBC)   Putin the oil price back up there, Ukrainian style   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)



God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew I should have filled up on my way home.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter


So... Tacos?
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just need a good pandemic to force everyone to lock down and cease traveling. That'll help lower demand and gas prices will drop. Voila!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule of Acquisition #34

/Oddly appropriate
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, my feed is about to be flooded with this being Biden's fault.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: God-is-a-Taco: Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter

So... Tacos?


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
nelson1352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to go electric!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw it coming last night ... with my grocery loyalty card, I filled up at $3.19!

OMFG WHAT A BARGAIN.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this situation will convince car companies to bring back small hatchbacks again, I'm looking at you Honda, shame on you for discontinuing the Fit in North America!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time we really do need a war for oil.  Nuke moscow and farking take the oil from russia.  Don't buy it from them, take it.  set off dirty bombs in their cities and farmlands.  Take the oil and let them die.  Don't let the oil go on the world wide market.  Ship every last drop back to the US.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TF subscriptions pay for themselves if you are paying attention. A few years back I heard rumors that this time around the latest plague might be a doozy so stocked up on backpacking food before the prices doubled. Just a few weeks ago there were rumors that Pooty had sat on the pot for too long and was going to have to launch some shiat or go broke so we topped off both oil tanks in the basement. What will Fark teach us next and why am I afraid it has to do with buttholes?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be time to annex Canada.....

/ War....war never changes
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.


LOL

You think these dipshiats are going to learn anything? As soon as the 2008 oil bubble popped they went right back out and started driving them again
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry. The electric cars are coming soon, I'm told. We need a nickname for them when they arrive though.

I like sparkies. "Hey, the new sparkies are in!"

Also, for anyone who recently may have spent 50K+ on a Chevy Suburban or its variants, I'm sorry that you're dumb.
 
borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.


They never do.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Rule of Acquisition #34

/Oddly appropriate


So is rule 35.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It may be time to annex Canada.....



images.dailyhive.comView Full Size


Your call.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.


Clean giant trucks with nothing in the bed make me anomalously annoyed. They're far from the normal annoyance vs how much it affects me trend. I don't know why. But you shouldn't have a big farking truck with an extended cab (so you can drive your kids to school) that's never left the pavement, never pulled a load, never carried anything other than your friend's couch.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.


Cry harder, red hat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.


Your guy lost.
By a lot.
Get over it.
A lot.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.


Micropenis is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.

Cry harder, red hat.


Microbrain is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: God-is-a-Taco: Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter

So... Tacos?


Yum. But I was hoping my post would trigger the thing where the posted time is set into the future so the post sits at the bottom of the page. It was on of the coolest Fark features and the perfect solution to the "Boobies" thing that was so rampant on the internet back then.
I wonder if it was removed at some point or if I nullified it by adding more text.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorWhat: Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.

Clean giant trucks with nothing in the bed make me anomalously annoyed. They're far from the normal annoyance vs how much it affects me trend. I don't know why. But you shouldn't have a big farking truck with an extended cab (so you can drive your kids to school) that's never left the pavement, never pulled a load, never carried anything other than your friend's couch.


Have you two been stalking the douchebros at work? You seem to know an awful lot about what they use their trucks for outside of the work commute.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Myrdinn: God-is-a-Taco: Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter

So... Tacos?

Yum. But I was hoping my post would trigger the thing where the posted time is set into the future so the post sits at the bottom of the page. It was on of the coolest Fark features and the perfect solution to the "Boobies" thing that was so rampant on the internet back then.
I wonder if it was removed at some point or if I nullified it by adding more text.


It still happens.   But you have to be special to trigger it.   :-)
 
vsavatar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not all he's Putin.
Putin on the Ritz
Youtube y3z841UJiVk
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does Russia contribute that much oil to the market?  I thought their big export was natural gas.

Or are we using Russia as an excuse to jack up the price$ $o we can make more money$$$$$?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Biden foolishly changed that.

I say again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Micropenis is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.


MurphyMurphy: Microbrain is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.


Micro Machines is a real toy and we shouldn't mock people that have never had the experience.

/from Galoob
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: Does Russia contribute that much oil to the market?  I thought their big export was natural gas.

Or are we using Russia as an excuse to jack up the price$ $o we can make more money$$$$$?


If a Saudi prince gets a blister on his foot, speculators will jack up the price to make more money. But in fairness, I doubt those tanks rolling through Ukraine run on biodiesel or Ed Bagley Jr.'s electric engine.

comb.ioView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's next in the pipeline that Putin shutdown?
 
Nullav
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Boobies
I just want to trigger the cool filter


It's just sad that posts like this don't seem to get shot ahead by a few hours anymore.
 
The Brains
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Gaythiest Elitist: Let it rip. Maybe some douchebros will finally realize that they really don't need to cosplay in an F-250 to commute to their job at the office park. No pain, no gains bro.

Clean giant trucks with nothing in the bed make me anomalously annoyed. They're far from the normal annoyance vs how much it affects me trend. I don't know why. But you shouldn't have a big farking truck with an extended cab (so you can drive your kids to school) that's never left the pavement, never pulled a load, never carried anything other than your friend's couch.


The douchebags also jack up the price of trucks for people like me that may need one.

Thinking really hard on a Rivian once the price settles.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: iheartscotch: It may be time to annex Canada.....


[images.dailyhive.com image 850x471]

Your call.


Canada is already slowly annexing Florida.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Merry gass crisis everybody.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwoHead: TF subscriptions pay for themselves if you are paying attention. A few years back I heard rumors that this time around the latest plague might be a doozy so stocked up on backpacking food before the prices doubled. Just a few weeks ago there were rumors that Pooty had sat on the pot for too long and was going to have to launch some shiat or go broke so we topped off both oil tanks in the basement. What will Fark teach us next and why am I afraid it has to do with buttholes?


fear not.  embrace the butthole fervor.
 
germ78
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe that was part of the plan all along? Russia's economy is highly dependent on high oil prices.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.


did TFG tell you that?
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I filled up last night but in two weeks I'm traveling 900 miles to my new job. So I'll be feeling that I'm sure.
 
One Size Fits Some [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This time we really do need a war for oil.  Nuke moscow and farking take the oil from russia.  Don't buy it from them, take it.  set off dirty bombs in their cities and farmlands.  Take the oil and let them die.  Don't let the oil go on the world wide market.  Ship every last drop back to the US.


Some would say your plan goes too far; I say it doesn't go too far enough!
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

germ78: Maybe that was part of the plan all along? Russia's economy is highly dependent on high oil prices.


It really is all they have left from what I know. If true, this slow change to alternative energies will really kick their butt. If they were smart they'd look at changing but Russia is being Russia with another paranoid dictator in power.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

borg: Under Trump, the Untied States was completely energy/oil independent. Biden foolishly changed that.


At first I thought your typo was snark, then I realized it's a learnin' thing or MAGA subconscious.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Maybe this situation will convince car companies to bring back small hatchbacks again, I'm looking at you Honda, shame on you for discontinuing the Fit in North America!


I love my Fit, bring it back
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: MurphyMurphy: Micropenis is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.

MurphyMurphy: Microbrain is a real medical condition and we shouldn't mock people that suffer from it.

Micro Machines is a real toy and we shouldn't mock people that have never had the experience.

/from Galoob


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
