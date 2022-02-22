 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a Boston zoo and tried gaining access to the tiger enclosure. Local teacher Miss Wormwood recalls he was always a screwy kid, blames bad parenting   (whdh.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking asshole. You know that if the tiger mauled him, they would have shot it. I hope this jackoff gets hit by a bus.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking asshole. You know that if the tiger mauled him, they would have shot it. I hope this jackoff gets hit by a bus.


But if he gets hit by a bus, won't they shoot the bus driver?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

/approves
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold That Tiger - Betty Boop - Betty Boop and Grampy
Youtube 3JBtT73xNQc
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide by copat
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bipolar is a hell of a condition.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him go and apologise to the tiger.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a "really farking trespassing" charge based on the number of signs/barriers someone has bypassed. I'm thinking it kicks in after the third fence you have to scale.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no zoos in Boston.

The Franklin Park and Stone zoos both suck for being in the suburbs of a major US city.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
belmartian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
s2982.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah it's all fun and games until the tiger tries to pull you thru the chain link fence holes by what's left of your arm. Believe me when I say it will be WAY too long before anyone comes to shoot the tiger, and you will get to understand exactly what prey feels like as you are being eaten alive.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sentenced to five to ten more years in his parent's panelled basement.
 
