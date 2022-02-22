 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Cardi B has weighed in on the Ukraine/Russia crisis. Now awaiting word on Omarion's view   (thehill.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her cousin's boyfriend's balls must be out of hot water.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Her cousin's boyfriend's balls must be out of hot water.


I'm going to wait for the followup story about the balls.  Let's focus on the important things.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whew!!! I was worried I would have to go through life without this!

"I'm really not on NATO's side. I'm really not [on] Russia's side. I'm actually in the citizens' side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now."

Plato, himself bows before thee.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not going to insult her for having an opinion.

What I AM going to do is insult the farking moron who asked her opinion in the first place and whoever decided it was worthy of publishing.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gopher321: I'm not going to insult her for having an opinion.

What I AM going to do is insult the farking moron who asked her opinion in the first place and whoever decided it was worthy of publishing.


Oh, this is because her vaccine response was epic.  It's the TMZ version of ordering a train wreck with fireworks.  The Hill knew they would get something insanely stupid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So...both-sides-are-badism with a special twist of being smart enough to recognize what's ackshually the bigger problem.

This is what Libertarians sound like when they're trying to act insightful.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: I'm not going to insult her for having an opinion.

What I AM going to do is insult the farking moron who asked her opinion in the first place and whoever decided it was worthy of publishing.


Well that's, just, like, your opinion, man.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Hill is the worst web site in the history of the internet.

It's worse than The Consumerist.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pray for Omarion.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The Hill is the worst web site in the history of the internet.

It's worse than The Consumerist.


Angelfire would like to have a word.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is Omarion? Is that one of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait what about Megan Thee Stallion?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a farking dumbass.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: sigdiamond2000: The Hill is the worst web site in the history of the internet.

It's worse than The Consumerist.

Angelfire would like to have a word.


To be fair most of those Angelfire sites are under construction.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,

When world leaders engage in hobby war on behalf of the military industrial complex it's the citizenry in those areas who suffer the most. Is that suddenly not correct because Cardi B said it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now I can sleep at night.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: sigdiamond2000: The Hill is the worst web site in the history of the internet.

It's worse than The Consumerist.

Angelfire would like to have a word.


Wait- that's still a thing?

ObiWanANameIHaveNotHeardInALongTime.jpeg
 
fastfxr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Y'all consider this: there's about 30% of the population dumb enough to support Trump and 30% of the population that follow this chit.

Sleep tight.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure if someone explained what NATO is to her, their function and purpose, she'd be able to formulate a better opinion.  At the end of the day, she knows the ground-level guy is getting farked, one way or the other, which is actually accurate.
 
dascott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HOTY?

I had to google Omarion.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're going to need a bucket and a mop for that red ass bloodshed.

//window seat, please
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who cares about Cardi B's opinion on world affairs?
We know the real policy makers are on the right side of history!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OddLlama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I regret naming my cat Cardi Beans
 
