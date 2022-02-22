 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Someone is going to get a lot of number 2 jokes in their life   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, healthcare workers, North Carolina, Baby Judah Grace Spear, Alamance County, use of this site  
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  The next palindrome date will occur on 1/20/3021, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

2/22/2222 comes before then.  And it'll be a Saturday
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, a lot of people bidding her, "C U next 2's day."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Staffist: FTA:  The next palindrome date will occur on 1/20/3021, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

2/22/2222 comes before then.  And it'll be a Saturday


Ooh. I'm requesting that day off. Thanks, in advance.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess Deuce would have been a pretty terrible, but fitting name
 
yellowjester
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
et tu?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butt-head Do Star Trek
Youtube 20QBhZZRJDU
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They probably induced labor or held it in until midnight
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: They probably induced labor or held it in until midnight


Why would anyone do that?
 
Unrepentant Fool [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooooh, arbitrary number arrangements!
When you divide Today's Auspicious Number by it's Star Date,
will it influence the Stupid Tax more than Asstrology?
Do Flung Schwei Paradigm Shifters have to re-calibrate?
Will the chicken cross the Information Highway?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And they named her . . . .

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool. It's even the 2nd gender.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mugato: They probably induced labor or held it in until midnight

Why would anyone do that?


They got in the paper/internet didn't they?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My daughter's in 2nd grade. They are taking a photo in class today at 2:22 pm. We can buy a digital copy for $22 that will go into the PTO fund. I thought that was pretty clever (and, yes I will).
 
