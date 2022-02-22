 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Russian invasion of Ukraine was predicted by the Simpsons   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
MUST CRUSH CAPITALISM!
 
Didn't we have this thread back in 2014?
 
DOH!!
 
Some people will get angry about this.
 
Gotta admit that the Zombie Lenin was a nice touch
 
Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.
 
*puts on my pedantic Simpsons nerd hat*

The episode had nothing to do with Ukraine. It was because Homer unknowingly piloted a submarine into Russian waters which was interpreted as them trying to defect to Russia.

*takes off my hat*

That said, even back in 1998 when this episode was made, it was pretty apparent how many Russians looked back on their Soviet days in a positive way. Hence the joke....a very funny one at that.
 
Let's save some bandwidth and only report when an event was not predicted by The Simpsons.
 
SuperChuck: Didn't we have this thread back in 2014?


Simpsons predicted we'd have this thread in 2022 again.

talkertopc: Let's save some bandwidth and only report when an event was not predicted by The Simpsons.


Did they ever mention "Tiger King"?
 
Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Well, everything correct except for the crushing of capitalism. Turns out Putin's capitalism has pretty strong ideals to take over foreign countries so he and his kleptocrat friends can continue to acquire and hoard wealth.
 
Veloram: Gotta admit that the Zombie Lenin was a nice touch


With the growl at the end.
 
That's quite a stretch.
 
DarkSoulNoHope: Well, everything correct except for the crushing of capitalism. Turns out Putin's capitalism has pretty strong ideals to take over foreign countries so he and his kleptocrat friends can continue to acquire and hoard wealth.


Pretty sure all the post-Stalin communists did the same thing with the Warsaw Pact nations.  And Communist China has embraced capitalism since the 1970s, etc.  It's nothing new.
 
Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.


The Simpsons did that too. Season 16
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

For Submitter

Putin is dangerous but he's no Stalin or Khrushchev. Russia is a second-tier industrial power that is significantly dependent on money that we can easily cut off.

Of course they also have a lot of old nukes lying around.

Cut off the money, Putin's mafia cronies will kill him and go back to business.
 
Alexander Borodin--Prince Igor: Boyar's Chorus
Youtube sDAxu5kf_Hw
/what they are playing in the Simpson's clip
 
Why would you greenlight this? The same clip's been posted in every damn thread about the impending Russian invasion for weeks now, sometimes more than once by a bunch. Might as well greenlight a tweet of that Seinfeld clip while you're at it, because UKRAINE IS GAME TO YOU? WHAT IF I TAKE YOUR GAME AND SMASH IT!
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Why would you greenlight this? The same clip's been posted in every damn thread about the impending Russian invasion for weeks now, sometimes more than once by a bunch. Might as well greenlight a tweet of that Seinfeld clip while you're at it, because UKRAINE IS GAME TO YOU? WHAT IF I TAKE YOUR GAME AND SMASH IT!


Alrighty then.  No soup for you.
 
Mrtraveler01: That said, even back in 1998 when this episode was made, it was pretty apparent how many Russians looked back on their Soviet days in a positive way. Hence the joke....a very funny one at that.


Your use of past tense is wrong. Stalin remains the most popular Russian leader by quite a margin, Putin's enormous electoral wins still have him way off the lead. Even a huge number of Russian people who were killed by Stalin's regime died with the last words "Long Live Stalin".

The Russians have never had a good time. The majority lived as serfs for most of Russian history so they're inclined to support any leader who is strong and nationalistic as being a great leader, because none of their leaders ever delivered great results for the people themselves, from the tsars through to current day. They never had a Franklin Roosevelt. Stalin ticked the 'strong and nationalistic' box much better than Putin despite being Georgian by birth.
 
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
SuperChuck: Didn't we have this thread back in 2014?


And this won't be the last time, either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc: Let's save some bandwidth


Tell that to Fark's servers.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SIMPSONS DID IT!  SIMPSONS DID IT!
 
ya know the reason its a prediction is because of the fact NOTHING HAS CHANGED SINCE THE SHOW AIRED.
 
Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.


It's cute that you think the species won't kill itself, within the next Millennium
 
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
You not say Ukraine weak!
Youtube y2BwaYiPByg
 
chitownmike: Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.

It's cute that you think the species won't kill itself, within the next Millennium


I didn't say they had to be human. I'm sure humans aren't the only dummies in the universe.
 
Yeah, and "Simpsons Did It" was a plot point in South Park in 2002.
 
Nimbull: chitownmike: Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.

It's cute that you think the species won't kill itself, within the next Millennium

I didn't say they had to be human. I'm sure humans aren't the only dummies in the universe.


there are chickens look at them they think they're so smart if they were smart they would have stayed t-rexes and not be so farking God damn delicious deep fried!
 
Nimbull: chitownmike: Nimbull: Thousands of years from now people will look at the entire series of the Simpsons and call it a holy book if it keeps getting these accurate predictions. There will be people bowing down to a statue of Homer/Bart/etc.

It's cute that you think the species won't kill itself, within the next Millennium

I didn't say they had to be human. I'm sure humans aren't the only dummies in the universe.


People =|= human?
Ok...
 
