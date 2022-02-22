 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Apparent" escaped kangaroo?   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Denmark, Marsupial, English-language films, Copenhagen, Northern Europe, Germany, Kangaroo, American films  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Summer, 2000, Black Eagle, Montana, north of Great Falls. A reggae concert at the 3D. I knew a guy who knew the band (Carlton Pride?), and after the first set we went outside to get stoned. We looked across the parking lot into someone's back yard, where a wallaby was casually nibbling on wallaby kibble and enjoying the evening weather. At the start of the next set, the lead guy (Carlton Pride?) said

"There's a f*ckin' wallaby next door."

Black Eagle is a satellite community of Great Falls, has no mayor or law enforcement, which might explain the marsupial infestation hopping rampant in the town.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow-up: Yes, I got stoned with Charlie Pride's son and ogled a wallaby.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is either a kangaroo or a giant mouse
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It is either a kangaroo or a giant mouse


Oh, Father....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Either there's a secret subculture of people with pet kangaroos, or kangaroos can teleport, because every so often one gets spotted somewhere it has no business being.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: kbronsito: It is either a kangaroo or a giant mouse

Oh, Father....


Stop rushing me!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe he was born free, Subby, you dick.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The animal is not considered to be dangerous.

Must be from from the Vienna Woods.  They don't wear boxing gloves.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You don't know, subby.  It could be one of Europe's many naturally occurring kangaroos
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just a guy in a kangaroo costume?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
is the name of my free jazz Men at Work cover band.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a wallaby.
static.scientificamerican.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is subby suggesting kangaroos migrate?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Maybe it's just a guy in a kangaroo costume?


Or a sasquatch / yeti / Loch Ness monster in a kangaroo costume.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing it's not a Tasmanian Devil.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It is either a kangaroo or a giant mouse


That's not a mouse...

THIS is a mouse

Australia: Meet Patrick, the oldest and biggest wombat in the world!
Youtube elqhEWWRjDM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Good thing it's not a Tasmanian Devil.


Or a poison billabong.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's social media 'marketing' for Kænguruen Kongold vs Holzken in April

Kænguruen = kangaroo, his nickname

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imbrial
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No - A parent kangaroo escaped - it had a little one in its pouch
 
Bob Down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a long hike for a roo. Google Maps says it's 1722 km from Vienna to Oslo
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Face-punching deer vs clog-footed Dane?
That's quality PPV material!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Despite the fact that kangaroos are not common in northern Europe, it is the second time the same police district has reached out for help in finding one: in 2014, a kangaroo escaped from a private animal farm in the same area."

I do not want to tell them how to do their job but have they checked with that farm? Maybe a kangaroo escaped again and they got it back.
 
