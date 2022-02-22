 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sound, Squeeze, Talk Talk, and Ultravox, plus a world premiere. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #316. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
148 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Feb 2022 at 12:30 PM



63 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi all
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everybody!
Present. But I can't make up my mind yet whether I'm ready or not.
I'm sleepy and may be fussy. Again.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Happy 2's day!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red 2 "standing" by..
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Twosday everyone!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk Talk is a 2. And they make me happy. So it may be a happy evening.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour fellow pF denizens!

Having a piss poor week already. Hoping four hours of good music will cheer me up... no pressure dj.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow only managed to book 45 minutes of meetings during the show today. Woohoo!

Also (and I hope this isn't too controversial or political): Apple Music automatic stations are to Spotify auto playlists as PastForward is to commercial 80s radio. Just as an example, lots of Joy Division, but not once has it picked Love Will Tear Us Apart (not that it's a bad song, it's just the obvious choice, and the one Spotify would only pick).

Now user experience, that's something probably too controversial. I've already had one post removed from r/AppleMusic.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Somehow only managed to book 45 minutes of meetings during the show today. Woohoo!

Also (and I hope this isn't too controversial or political): Apple Music automatic stations are to Spotify auto playlists as PastForward is to commercial 80s radio. Just as an example, lots of Joy Division, but not once has it picked Love Will Tear Us Apart (not that it's a bad song, it's just the obvious choice, and the one Spotify would only pick).

Now user experience, that's something probably too controversial. I've already had one post removed from r/AppleMusic.


i don't find that political at all. i find anything that would wind up in the poltab to be political.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Bonjour fellow pF denizens!

Having a piss poor week already. Hoping four hours of good music will cheer me up... no pressure dj.


We've got your back too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

[Fark user image 400x710]


put down the catnip, and slowly back away.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the new Blushing album at the weekend & it is magnificent.
Well worth a listen
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

[Fark user image 400x710]


Purre purrfection.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I've just seen my first...ten robins of spring. There is a robin convention going on in my front yard.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: Somehow only managed to book 45 minutes of meetings during the show today. Woohoo!

Also (and I hope this isn't too controversial or political): Apple Music automatic stations are to Spotify auto playlists as PastForward is to commercial 80s radio. Just as an example, lots of Joy Division, but not once has it picked Love Will Tear Us Apart (not that it's a bad song, it's just the obvious choice, and the one Spotify would only pick).

Now user experience, that's something probably too controversial. I've already had one post removed from r/AppleMusic.

i don't find that political at all. i find anything that would wind up in the poltab to be political.


It was too much for the mods on reddit. I thought it was a humorous take, and didn't even include the phrases "dumpster fire", "cesspit" or "poo-flinging monkeys".
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: ten robins of spring


Sounds like a Benjamin Britten Aria...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think I'm here.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, spoilers!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hey, spoilers!


Not official until we hear the klaxon
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!
Present. But I can't make up my mind yet whether I'm ready or not.
I'm sleepy and may be fussy. Again.


What you need is black coffee...in bed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another intern?  What are you, Emperor Palpatine?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A intern? Starting the week with obvious lies are we?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: It was too much for the mods on reddit. I thought it was a humorous take, and didn't even include the phrases "dumpster fire", "cesspit" or "poo-flinging monkeys".


Perhaps you should have included them. They might have let it fly
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: And I've just seen my first...ten robins of spring. There is a robin convention going on in my front yard.


I've seen the fur coming out from one of my cats. Spring is definitely coming.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Lioness7: Hello everybody!
Present. But I can't make up my mind yet whether I'm ready or not.
I'm sleepy and may be fussy. Again.

What you need is black coffee...in bed.


I'm very close to that. I have a bucket of very black coffee at hand.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fam?

I've been listening to nothing but Material Issue, Guadalcanal Diary and The Primsouls for the last 48 hours.

Am I broken or depressed?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Fam?

I've been listening to nothing but Material Issue, Guadalcanal Diary and The Primsouls for the last 48 hours.

Am I broken or depressed?


pc_gator: Fam?

I've been listening to nothing but Material Issue, Guadalcanal Diary and The Primsouls for the last 48 hours.

Am I broken or depressed?


No
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

[Fark user image 400x710]

put down the catnip, and slowly back away.


From the "pets waking up after surgery" collection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

[Fark user image 400x710]

put down the catnip, and slowly back away.

From the "pets waking up after surgery" collection.

[Fark user image 400x629]


I inhaled some of my drink just now

LOL
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Fam?

I've been listening to nothing but Material Issue, Guadalcanal Diary and The Primsouls for the last 48 hours.

Am I broken or depressed?


You're on Fark, so...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never really understood this side project.. "John, go be pretty somewhere else" ?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: And I've just seen my first...ten robins of spring. There is a robin convention going on in my front yard.

I've seen the fur coming out from one of my cats. Spring is definitely coming.


Seattle is farking freezing right now. We even got a light dusting of snow last night
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: pc_gator: Fam?

I've been listening to nothing but Material Issue, Guadalcanal Diary and The Primsouls for the last 48 hours.

Am I broken or depressed?

You're on Fark, so...


Being on Fark isn't a real problem until you start smoking it
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maaannnn... we just got here

/under the desk, hands over soft part of neck, face in knees
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WTF??! That's supposed to be tomorrow!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AAAAARRRRRGGGHHHH!


MUM I TOLD YOU. WEDNESDIES FFS!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Really? Wrong day or I missed something?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Really? Wrong day or I missed something?


Holiday Mondays always mess up the whole week.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x669]


send me more life, too
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maaannnn... we just got here

/under the desk, hands over soft part of neck, face in knees


...and kiss your butt goodbye.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello DJ Shray
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: west.la.lawyer: Maaannnn... we just got here

/under the desk, hands over soft part of neck, face in knees

...and kiss your butt goodbye.


If I were that flexible, I'd never leave home
 
