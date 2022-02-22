 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Serial burglar steals nearly $122,000 in property from homes. Police on parallel investigation find him to be a SCSI criminal, although other thieves say ATA Boy   (aol.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, New York City, Theft, NEW YORK, quiet block of 170th Place, string of burglaries, drawers, overall rise, Queens  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of granola.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am the king of data puns," thinks Subby, "All should NV Me."  But in reality, Subby's puns are floppy.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That joke barely computes.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and they say lightning never strikes twice but that's a universally spurious belief.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole 2 avocados and an iPhone 3?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal Serial Burglar seen taking over...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SATA joke or something?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He SPIed it first.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs?


Token rings the bell, gets shot in the exchange.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He sounds pretty scuzzy.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SATA joke or something?


IDE not know.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's 21 days too early, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Marcus Aurelius: SATA joke or something?

IDE not know.


This joke has a pretty good format
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh boy, the IT guys are making jokes in this thread. Somewhere, someone in the Geek Squad is getting a boner
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These puns are getting out of ctrl
 
yellowjester
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A C A B fark t h e p o l i c e
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: These puns are getting out of ctrl


There's no esc
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he fix the cable?
 
snodoubt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now that's funny right there I don't care who you are.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: It's 21 days too early, but:

[Fark user image 700x228]


Anyone who doesn't get that deserves a hearty ribbin' (cable).
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GalFisk: There's no esc


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yellowjester: A C A B fark t h e p o l i c e


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He stole 2 avocados and an iPhone 3?


Cop math checks out.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My uncle is a programmer, so when he and my aunt got a standard poodle, we were rooting for SCSI as the name, but she vetoed it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He wanted to claim he was acting with others in a select group of crime, but really it was just a token ring at best.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Marcus Aurelius: SATA joke or something?

IDE not know.


Snagged in a RAID, he's going away for a long time, in stripes.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When captured, he gave the police a lot of SAS.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You went 1 3/4 inch too far with that joke subby.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.