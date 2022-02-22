 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Hannibal Lectern should get ninety days in pokey, prosecutors say   (aol.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, United States Capitol, Nancy Pelosi, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Congress, Washington, D.C., United States House of Representatives, Criminal justice  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I figured you'd get more than for stealing government property.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I broke into a public school and stole a lectern from a classroom, would I only get 90 days?  How about if I did it as part of a violent mob intent on trashing the school?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I figured you'd get more than for stealing government property.


Don't forget about unauthorized entry into a federal facility. You can get shot for THAT shiat.

/ BTW...if you're ever legally in a federal facility....do not, under any circumstance (unless ordered directly and specifically to do so), cross any painted red line. That WILL get you shot.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lectern be a lesson for you.

/that's funny before coffee
//let's see if it holds up
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
90 days for treason ..
 
Supadope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good ol' Merrick Garland's DoJ throwing the book at that man.
His poor wife will have to find daycare for three months now.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lectern? I thought it was a podium.

Either way, this guy's getting punished for taking a stand.


/lectern? damn near killed 'em.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
90 days? Wow, they really threw the book at him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: 90 days? Wow, they really threw the book at him.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Be careful with that! You nearly inconvenienced him!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Supadope: [Fark user image image 425x249]


I wish that would be cited as the punishment. "Based on the tweet and desires Of your favorite president, you are being sentenced to 10 years." Just over and over. Pull up the tweet, print out a copy and let them have it, and record the wailing of fascists as the leopard literally eats their face.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To the man's wife: Ditch that idiot and make me the house daddy.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better add a big ol' whopping fine.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not Nancy's lectern. It belongs to taxpayers. It's public property.

"converting government property to his own use"

IT'S HIS OWN PROPERTY. HE PAID FOR IT. HE OWNS IT.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: I figured you'd get more than for stealing government property.


It never left the property, so it wasn't stolen.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
90 days is not enough.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: It's not Nancy's lectern. It belongs to taxpayers. It's public property.

"converting government property to his own use"

IT'S HIS OWN PROPERTY. HE PAID FOR IT. HE OWNS IT.


Police officer's weapons follow the same funding. They're free for you to just grab.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Immediate loss of citizenship and deportation would have been apt.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a guy from my area that got 60 days and he only had his picture taken inside. 90 days seems pretty light for lectern dude.
 
xalres
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: If I broke into a public school and stole a lectern from a classroom, would I only get 90 days?  How about if I did it as part of a violent mob intent on trashing the school?


It was a couple decades ago but my brother got a couple years at Pitchess for burgling a school. But he was just a dumbass teenager instead of a RWNJ trying to install a dictator.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mugato: I figured you'd get more than for stealing government property.

It never left the property, so it wasn't stolen.


Don't think that works that way.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately, he received considerable attention simply because the lectern belonged to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi," they wrote. "Arguably, if he latched onto some other piece of government furniture for his photo opportunity jail time would not even be a consideration."

Um, he latched onto that lectern precisely because he knew it was Pelosi's. The symbolism was entirely intentional on his part, as was the resulting attention. News flash: attention whore claims he had no idea he would get any attention for his actions, and didn't really want the attention anyway.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Police officer's weapons follow the same funding


Around here, officers supply their own weapon.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't see any mention of restitution or returning of the lectern. I make so little money I might be able to make a living stealing and reselling famous lecterns if you only get 90 days for it.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So why is it that NOW his lawyers argue he should have reduced sentence because him being away could affect his children?

He didn't seem to really give a shiat about his children when he was photographed "breaking the internet" (in his words)
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Supadope: [Fark user image image 425x249]

I wish that would be cited as the punishment. "Based on the tweet and desires Of your favorite president, you are being sentenced to 10 years." Just over and over. Pull up the tweet, print out a copy and let them have it, and record the wailing of fascists as the leopard literally eats their face.


This.

Thissity this raised to the thissity thisth power.
 
listernine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Personally, I believe they should all be charged for manslaughter or murder, due to the deaths involved while they were "liberating".
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I didn't see any mention of restitution or returning of the lectern. I make so little money I might be able to make a living stealing and reselling famous lecterns if you only get 90 days for it.


What kind of market do you suppose there is for famous lecterns?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bounced a $40 check for a pizza in college and had to go to court, and was looking at 90 days in jail.

Looking back, I guess I wish I'd been photographed in the act of attacking the seat of American democracy instead.

Same difference.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: They say the "life-changing decision" he made to enter the Capitol has negatively impacted his family, and they asked the court to "consider the significant and negative impact that incarceration would have on his sons."

Oh F*CK YOU so very f*cking hard, unless you also use that line for every Black man with children whom you jail for minor offenses, and then engage in racist rants about absent Black fathers.

F*ck.
You.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.