(ABC7 San Francisco)   Well, at least Putin has permission to do what he's doing, unlike that time in high school when you had the cheerleader outfit, the arc welder, and the half-dozen ferrets   (abc7news.com) divider line
goodncold
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes the resolution passed with an astounding 110% of lawmakers supporting Putin's position.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

goodncold: Yes the resolution passed with an astounding 110% of lawmakers supporting Putin's position.


That extra 10% are Republicans in Congress.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goodncold: Yes the resolution passed with an astounding 110% of lawmakers supporting Putin's position.


Those are rookie numbers. Get me 170% or your out of the despotic tyrant club.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: goodncold: Yes the resolution passed with an astounding 110% of lawmakers supporting Putin's position.

That extra 10% are Republicans in Congress.


The ones who didn't will be committing suicide soon by falling down an elevator shaft onto some bullets.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it really "permission" when the other folks at the bar are cheering for you to rape the next-door neighbor?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: A'isha P.: goodncold: Yes the resolution passed with an astounding 110% of lawmakers supporting Putin's position.

That extra 10% are Republicans in Congress.

The ones who didn't will be committing suicide soon by falling down an elevator shaft onto some bullets.


After drinking polonium tea, and/or Russian vodka poisoned by Chernobyl.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well now they have an initial defendant's list for the Lviv trials after the war.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The "Russian Government" is still a farce.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Permission", as in "you have my permission so you won't kill me and my family".
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin wants to recreate the Soviet Union.  Full stop.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Is it really "permission" when the other folks at the bar are cheering for you to rape the next-door neighbor?


You know, that is one hell of a good analogy of the situation! (Though some of the folks at the bar have a gun to their head and will be killed if they don't cheer for raping the next-door neighbor!)
 
thehobbes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas did the same thing basically.  Once a state New Spain, then Mexico, gringos flooded in, became Catholic, got land, became Mexicans and fought a corrupt leader and his army.  Then the United States continued and when the dust clear, 55% of Mexico had become property of the US.

Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico never forgot their Spanish, then Mexican and indio roots.   Royal Land Grants, roads, political boundaries, Aztec names especially for foods -- never left the culture.  Creepy Putin on the other hand claims that Ukraine never existed.

I guess we'll find out if his mother remained a virgin after he was born.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]


We should have let Ukraine keep their nukes.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: thehobbes: Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]

We should have let Ukraine keep their nukes.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That police report was supposed to be sealed by the court!

Judges just don't stay bought
The ferrets were the masterminds.  I was just the cheerleader.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How long before the Russian military has had enough of Putin's BS and take him out.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only half a dozen ferrets? Those are rookie numbers!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look people, Putin does not want to go to war or attack anyone. But you keep on saying he does. Over and over again for weeks on end. So now he has no choice but to act. It's really all your fault. Also, did you see that slutty dress that Ukraine strumpet was wearing?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SEE! Totally Democratic.

You may proceed to the Black Sea now, Vlad. Sorry we bothered you.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: How long before the Russian military has had enough of Putin's BS and take him out.


The military leadership is probably made up of Putin yesman and/or people who look back fondly on the Cold War as the glory days of the Russian military.

Unless Ukraine manages to turn into an Afghanistan level fark up, it's doubtful they'll have any objection to what he is doing.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 299x271]


So in other words, Putin's list of demands amounts to Ukraine giving up its sovereignty and becoming a Russian puppet. If Ukraine won't submit, he can invade and make those demands effective by force.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: thehobbes: Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]

We should have let Ukraine keep their nukes.


I wonder if they could buy a couple in the black market for the cost of a BMW?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 299x271]


That's not "Normalizing Relations", that's Total Surrender.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ain't it a Crimea.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who could have foreseen 23 years ago that this bully with nuclear weapons would turn out to be PootHitler?
Turns out a lot of people did. But we ignored it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's Russian for Anschluss?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

greentea1985: thehobbes: [Fark user image image 299x271]

So in other words, Putin's list of demands amounts to Ukraine giving up its sovereignty and becoming a Russian puppet. If Ukraine won't submit, he can invade and make those demands effective by force.


Peace is easy when one side concedes completely.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian lawmakers gave President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday - a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.


I hope they didn't give him weapons free on his nukes.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does subby write bits for Family Guy?
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thehobbes: DarkSoulNoHope: thehobbes: Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]

We should have let Ukraine keep their nukes.

[Fark user image 299x198]

Yup.


I think we can expect all "negotiations" from the Russian side will be done strictly in the language of missile and artillery strikes.

Looks like we're at the smash and grab stage of the invasion. Russia will start seizing targets of opportunity outside of what their puppets and proxies have been sitting on these past few years and daring Ukraine to retaliate.

Russia has been just completely half-arseing trying to fabricate a pretext for this invasion. The attempts with the clearly not Ukrainian APC and the fake commando defector were so goddamn lazy it was comical. Ukraine fighting back against these incremental incursions will eventually give him just the excuse he was looking for to justify a march to Kiev.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the hell do you mean "had" subby? The past tense is for candyasses that won't stick with a bit.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: thehobbes: DarkSoulNoHope: thehobbes: Putin: "Ukraine with nukes would pose a strategic threat to Russia."

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]

We should have let Ukraine keep their nukes.

[Fark user image 299x198]

Yup.

I think we can expect all "negotiations" from the Russian side will be done strictly in the language of missile and artillery strikes.

Looks like we're at the smash and grab stage of the invasion. Russia will start seizing targets of opportunity outside of what their puppets and proxies have been sitting on these past few years and daring Ukraine to retaliate.

Russia has been just completely half-arseing trying to fabricate a pretext for this invasion. The attempts with the clearly not Ukrainian APC and the fake commando defector were so goddamn lazy it was comical. Ukraine fighting back against these incremental incursions will eventually give him just the excuse he was looking for to justify a march to Kiev.


Yup. "genocide in Donbas," "thwarted chemical weapon attack," lighting his own APC on fire, and finally going all in on "separatist oblasts."

greentea1985: thehobbes: [Fark user image image 299x271]

So in other words, Putin's list of demands amounts to Ukraine giving up its sovereignty and becoming a Russian puppet. If Ukraine won't submit, he can invade and make those demands effective by force.


Private_Citizen: thehobbes: [Fark user image 299x271]

That's not "Normalizing Relations", that's Total Surrender.


Yup. All on the same page here.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In related news, there are several hundred workers at a place on the black sea that is referred to as 'putin's palace' located on  Cape Idokopas, near the village of Praskoveyevka.  They have expressed a desire for 'self rule' and request that their sovereignty be recognized.  so I hereby recognize the breakaway republic formerly known as 'putin's palace' and I have committed to supporting their independence using drones and missiles.  anybody got a problem with this?  anyone?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Putin%27s_Palace
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the EU has already started waffling.

I'm pretty sure if I saw Russian tanks rolling down my street that it would be called an invasion. Boris isn't sure if it's a full scale invasion or not? Spain thinks heavy tanks and troops aren't a use of force?

Might as well give Putin Europe and call it a day.
 
