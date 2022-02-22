 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting. For those of you not up on your current slang, an Oklahoma Panhandle is like a Dutch Rudder but with more gunfire   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Oklahoma Panhandle, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Panhandle, Authorities, Guymon, Oklahoma, Beaver County, Oklahoma, Panhandle  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's open and dry and dusty, like your mom.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, you know, if you jerk that thing around enough, it's bound to go off...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A shooting in the US? Odd.
 
Girldrowning
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As an Oklahoman I can attest that is, indeed, very true!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah but there are more shootings in densely populated cities of millions of people!
So don't forget that!
 
jesdynf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, if I lived in Oklahoma I'd want to Texan to go back where he came from too.

America is for Americans, farko.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it didn't involve a cimarron strip.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You have to get off the highway and drive at least 50 miles of dirt roads to find the good cotton shine.
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought an "Oklahoma Panhandle" was what you called the territory Texas gives up in order to retain slavery?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For a real Oklahoma Panhandle, you're going to need a harmonica, a cast iron skillet, and a lot of bacon grease

/Or am I thinking of a Prairie Home Companion?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Out past where the Walmart's end.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And here's to you, Mr Robinson. Murdering someone is a very big no no. No no no!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gotta mix some true grit into that lube to make it authentic
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't argue with that.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being that this is Fark, I take it that Subby has experience with a Dutch Rudder.
 
