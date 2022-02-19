 Skip to content
(The Irish News)   Irish Republicans to hold a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of four young men tragically killed by an IRA bomb. I mean, sure, they were BUILDING the bomb at the time, but still   (irishnews.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark em
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...


Jameson imo
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans built hundreds of monuments to treason enthusiasts, and their descendants sacrifice dark-skinned people to those statues every year.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transporting, not building. It's the first sentence of the article.

"REPUBLICANS are set to remember four IRA men who died when the bomb they were transporting exploded prematurely 50 years ago."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are still FIIIIIIGHHHTTIIIIING
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo


Bartenders in England did not like it when I tried to order those back in 2001 when I worked/lived inn London.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwwww, they're just as dumb across the pond as they are here.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo


Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Americans built hundreds of monuments to treason enthusiasts, and their descendants sacrifice dark-skinned people to those statues every year.


They're after me lucky monuments.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.


You mix Jameson and Bushmills together then let them fight it out in your liver.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unstable explosives? That's just asking for trouble(s).

My only question is how many innocent lives were saved by this premature detonation. None of this terrorist shiat makes any sense to me.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.


The Wire: Protestant Whiskey
Youtube FeCQDave60E
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo


Well you're not goin' to feckin' use Bushmills are ya?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: fark em


Feck them.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.

You mix Jameson and Bushmills together then let them fight it out in your liver.


You sing the songs that remind you of the good times
You sing the songs that remind you of the better times
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good time to mention that '71 is a very good movie, if you're into that sort of stuff.


Still need to watch Belfast tho. Gonna be on my weekend to-do list.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Transporting, not building. It's the first sentence of the article.

"REPUBLICANS are set to remember four IRA men who died when the bomb they were transporting exploded prematurely 50 years ago."


Maybe it had a timer.

FTA they were to set it off inside a bar, but one was recognised, so they left.

If the timer had already been set.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: derpes_simplex: Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.

You mix Jameson and Bushmills together then let them fight it out in your liver.

You sing the songs that remind you of the good times
You sing the songs that remind you of the better times


Words to live by.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're Irish, you either starved in the potato famine, you died in battle during The Troubles, or, if you live long enough, you die of acute alcohol intoxication like Dolores O'Riordan.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: they are still FIIIIIIGHHHTTIIIIING


Well, in YOUR head....
 
MrHamster2u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nothing of value was lost.
Terrorism the excuse of the tiny Pen15
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whale oil beef hooked.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: derpes_simplex: Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.

You mix Jameson and Bushmills together then let them fight it out in your liver.

You sing the songs that remind you of the good times
You sing the songs that remind you of the better times


Boooo
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: cyberspacedout: derpes_simplex: Trocadero: Marcos P: Combustion: First, you'll need three ingredients: Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish cream and Guinness...

Jameson imo

Considering which side of the line we're talking about, absolutely.

You mix Jameson and Bushmills together then let them fight it out in your liver.

You sing the songs that remind you of the good times
You sing the songs that remind you of the better times

Words to live by.

[Fark user image image 819x418]


That album's 25 years old. No telling what the youth are actually doing today.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.


It's the ordinary working people next door that the IRA hated.
Mainland British barely knew Northern Ireland existed.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/brexit-strengthens-sinn-fein-and-the-political-push-toward-a-united-ireland
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See my profile.
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Good time to mention that '71 is a very good movie, if you're into that sort of stuff.


Still need to watch Belfast tho. Gonna be on my weekend to-do list.


'71 was good, but it's important to remember that modern day York was a good stand in for war torn Belfast.

York:  not even once.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trevt: Gaythiest Elitist: Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.

It's the ordinary working people next door that the IRA hated.
Mainland British barely knew Northern Ireland existed.


Are you serious?

Here's one event that took place in England:  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyde_Park_and_Regent%27s_Park_bombings

There's plenty more where that came from.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/brexit-strengthens-sinn-fein-and-the-political-push-toward-a-united-ireland


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Gaythiest Elitist: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/brexit-strengthens-sinn-fein-and-the-political-push-toward-a-united-ireland

[i.redd.it image 668x894]


Data remarked that this was accomplished by violent means.

To achieve this in our timeline, unification would be settled by a ice hockey match.
 
Myrmidon2177
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Laying a wreath?  In this case, wouldn't randomly setting off a big bunch of fireworks in a crowded location better match the theme of the event?   (Asking for a friend.)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Trocadero: Gaythiest Elitist: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/brexit-strengthens-sinn-fein-and-the-political-push-toward-a-united-ireland

[i.redd.it image 668x894]

Data remarked that this was accomplished by violent means.

To achieve this in our timeline, unification would be settled by a ice hockey match.


They suck at hockey, make it rugby.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trevt: Gaythiest Elitist: Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.

It's the ordinary working people next door that the IRA hated.
Mainland British barely knew Northern Ireland existed.


There's no mainland British, it's a farking island!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Myrmidon2177: Laying a wreath?  In this case, wouldn't randomly setting off a big bunch of fireworks in a crowded location better match the theme of the event?   (Asking for a friend.)


Or, getting bombed
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trevt: Gaythiest Elitist: Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.

It's the ordinary working people next door that the IRA hated.
Mainland British barely knew Northern Ireland existed.


WTF are you on about?

1971, 12 January: Two bombs exploded at the house of government minister Robert Carr. This attack was one of 25 carried out by the Angry Brigade between August 1970 and August 1971. The Bomb Squad was established at Scotland Yard in January 1971 to target the group, and they were apprehended in August of that year.[9][10]
1971, 31 October: A bomb exploded in the Post Office Tower in London causing extensive damage but no injuries. The "Kilburn Battalion" of the IRA claimed responsibility for the explosion but The Angry Brigade also claimed to have carried out the attack. It's likely it was the work of the Angry Brigade and not the IRA.[11]
1972, 22 February: Aldershot bombing: The Official Irish Republican Army ('Official' IRA) detonated a car bomb at Aldershot British Army base, Hampshire. The blast killed seven civilian staff.
1973, 8 March: The Provisional Irish Republican Army ('Provisional' IRA) planted four car bombs in London. Two of the bombs exploded outside the Old Bailey and the Ministry of Agriculture, injuring dozens. The bombs outside New Scotland Yard and an army recruitment office near Whitehall were defused.
1973, 10 September: The Provisional IRA set off bombs at London's King's Cross and Euston stations, injuring 21 people.[14]
1973, 18 December: 1973 Westminster bombing: An IRA car bomb exploded outside the Home Office building in Millbank, London, injuring 60 people.
1974, 4 February: M62 coach bombing: An IRA bomb exploded aboard a bus carrying British soldiers and several of their family members in Yorkshire, killing nine soldiers and three civilians.
1974, 17 June: Houses of Parliament bombing: An IRA bomb exploded at the Houses of Parliament, causing extensive damage and injuring 11 people.[15]
1974 17 July: Tower of London bombing: A bomb exploded in the Tower of London, killing one and injuring 41.
1974, 5 October: Guildford pub bombings: IRA bombs exploded in two pubs frequented by off-duty British military personnel in Guildford, Surrey. Four soldiers and a civilian were killed and 44 injured.
1974, 22 October: An IRA bomb exploded in Brooks's gentleman's club in London, injuring three people.[16]
1974, 7 November: An IRA bomb exploded in a pub frequented by British military personnel in Woolwich, London, killing a soldier and a civilian.
1974, 14 November: James Patrick McDade, Lieutenant in the Birmingham Battalion, of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) was killed in a premature explosion whilst planting a bomb at the Coventry telephone exchange in 1974.
1974, 21 November: Birmingham pub bombings: IRA bombs exploded in two pubs in Birmingham, killing 21 people and injuring 182.
1974, 18 December: 1974 Bristol bombing: Two IRA bombs exploded in one of Bristol's shopping districts in the run up to Christmas, injuring 17.[17]
1975, 27 January: An IRA bomb exploded at Lewis's department store in Manchester, England.[18] Following a warning telephoned to the Press Association at 16:07 pm, the bomb exploded 17 minutes later injuring 19 people, one of them seriously.[19] Seven bombs were also planted in London, five of them exploded injuring six people.[19]
1975, 27 August: Caterham Arms pub bombing: An IRA bomb exploded in a pub frequented by British military personnel in Caterham, Surrey, injuring 33.[20]
1975, 5 September: An IRA bomb exploded in the lobby of the Hilton Hotel, London, killing two people and injuring 63.
1975, 9 October: Green Park tube station bombing: An IRA bomb exploded by Green Park tube station in London, killing one.
1975, 18 November: IRA members threw a bomb into Walton's restaurant in London, killing two people and injuring 23.
1975, 27 November: IRA gunmen assassinated political activist and television personality Ross McWhirter in Enfield Town, London.[21]
1975, 6-12 December: Balcombe Street siege: Four IRA members, who were fleeing from the police, barricaded themselves inside a flat in London and held the two occupants hostage. The siege lasted for six days and ended when the IRA members surrendered and released the hostages.
1975, 20 December: Biddy Mulligan's pub bombing: The Ulster Defence Association (UDA) bombed Biddy Mulligan's pub in the Kilburn area of London. Five people were injured. It said it bombed the pub because it was frequented by Irish republican sympathizers.[22]
1976, 4 March: Cannon Street train bombing: An IRA bomb exploded in an empty train at Cannon Street station in London, injuring eight.
1976, 15 March: West Ham station attack: An IRA bomb exploded on a train at West Ham station in London, injuring seven. The bomber then shot two people while fleeing, killing one.
1976, 27 March: Olympia bombing: An IRA bomb exploded at the Olympia, London, killing one and injuring over 80 people.
1978, 17 December: Co-ordinated IRA bombs exploded in Manchester, Liverpool, Coventry, Bristol and Southampton, injuring at least seven in Bristol.[24]
1979, 30 March: Airey Neave killed when a bomb exploded under his car as he drove out of the Palace of Westminster car park. The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) claimed responsibility.
1981 January: Bomb inside RAF band barracks in RAF Uxbridge. A security patrol discovered the bomb surrounded by drums of petrol. The barracks were evacuated but the device exploded before the bomb disposal arrived. The blast was heard up to 2 miles away. There were two minor injuries.
1981, 10 October: The IRA detonated a bomb outside Chelsea Barracks, London, killing two and injuring 39.
1981, 26 October: The IRA bombed a Wimpy Bar on Oxford Street, killing Kenneth Howorth, the Metropolitan Police explosives officer attempting to defuse it.
1982, 20 July: Hyde Park and Regent's Park bombings: IRA bombs exploded during British military ceremonies in Hyde Park and Regent's Park, London, killing eleven soldiers of the Household Cavalry and the Royal Green Jackets.
1983, 17 December: Harrods bombing: An IRA car bomb exploded outside Harrods department store in London, following a telephoned warning. Five people were killed, including three police officers, and the sixth victim - another police officer - died in hospital from his injuries a week later. 90 other people were injured but survived.
1984, 12 October: Brighton hotel bombing: In an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the IRA detonated a bomb in the Grand Brighton Hotel during the Conservative Party conference. It killed five Conservative Party members, including MP Anthony Berry.
1989, 22 September: Deal barracks bombing: Eleven Royal Marines bandsmen were killed and 22 injured when an IRA bomb exploded at the Royal Marines base in Deal, Kent.
1990, 14 May: The IRA bombed an army education centre in Eltham, London, injuring seven.
1990, 16 May: The IRA bombed a minibus at an army recruitment centre in Wembley, London, killing one soldier and injuring four.
1990, 1 June: A British soldier was killed and two wounded in an IRA gun attack at Lichfield City railway station, Staffordshire.
1990, 9 June: Honourable Artillery Company bombing: The IRA detonated a bomb at the Honourable Artillery Company's barracks in London, injuring 19.
1990, 26 June: Carlton Club bombing: The IRA bombed a London club for Conservative politicians, fatally wounding one and injuring 20.
1990, 20 July: London Stock Exchange bombing: The IRA detonated a bomb at the London Stock Exchange causing damage to the building but no injuries.[30]
1990, 30 July: Ian Gow, Conservative MP, was assassinated by the IRA when a booby trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home in East Sussex.[31]
1991, 4 January: An IRA bomb exploded and a shot was fired at the entrance to Territorial Army Firing Range, Cannock Chase, Staffordshire. No injuries.
1991, 7 February: The IRA carried out a mortar attack of 10 Downing Street, in an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister John Major and his cabinet. One of the shells exploded in the back garden of 10 Downing Street but there were no deaths.
1991, 18 February: An IRA bomb exploded at Victoria Station. One man killed and 38 people injured.
1991, 15 November: An IRA bomb exploded in St Albans city centre. Two fatalities, both members of the provisional IRA (Patricia Black and Frankie Ryan), were the only casualties.
1992, 28 February: An IRA bomb exploded at London Bridge station, injuring 29 people.
1992, 10 April: Baltic Exchange bombing: A large IRA truck bomb exploded outside the Baltic Exchange building in the City of London, following a telephoned warning. It killed three people and caused £800 million worth of damage - more than the total damaged caused by the 10,000 explosions that had occurred during the Troubles in Northern Ireland up to that point.[32] A few hours later a bomb exploded in Staples Corner.
1992, 25 August: The IRA planted three firebombs in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Bombs were placed in Shoplatch, The Charles Darwin Centre and Shrewsbury Castle, the latter causing the most damage as the castle housed the Shropshire Regimental Museum and many priceless historical artifacts were lost and damaged by fire and smoke. No fatalities or injuries were recorded.
1992, 12 October: Sussex Arms bombing: A bomb exploded in the gents' toilet of a pub in Covent Garden, killing one person and injuring four others.
1992, 16 November: IRA planted a bomb at the Canary Wharf, but was spotted by security guards. The bomb failed to detonate.
1992, 3 December: The IRA detonated two car bombs in central Manchester, injuring 65 people.[33]
1992, 10 December: Wood Green Shopping City bombing. Two IRA bin bombs injure 11 people.
1993, 28 January: 1993 Harrods bombing: Far-left Red Action members together with the IRA bombed Harrods in London, injuring four.
1993, 26 February: Warrington bomb attacks (Part 1): IRA bombs attached to gas storage facilities exploded, causing widespread damage and a dramatic fireball. PC Mark Toker was shot three times by the bombers after pulling over their van hours before.
1993, 27 February: Camden Town bombing: An IRA bomb exploded on Camden High Street in London, injuring 18.
1993, 20 March: Warrington bomb attacks (Part 2): Two bombs exploded in litter bins in a shopping precinct in Warrington, Cheshire, killing a three-year-old boy and injuring 55 people. The second bomb occurred within a minute of the first, directly in the path of many of those fleeing from the initial blast. A 12-year-old boy became the second fatality when he died in hospital from his injuries several days later. A warning had been telephoned to a Samaritans in Liverpool 30 minutes before the detonation, but hadn't specified Warrington.
1993, 24 April: Bishopsgate bombing: The IRA detonated a huge (equivalent to 1.2 tonnes of TNT) truck bomb in the City of London at Bishopsgate. Police had received a telephoned warning but were still evacuating the area at the time of the explosion. A newspaper photographer was killed, over 40 people were injured, and £350 million worth of damage was caused.[32]
1994, March: Heathrow mortar attacks: The IRA launched a series of mortar attacks on Heathrow Airport near London. The attacks caused severe disruption but little damage.
1994, 13 August: 2.5 lbs of Semtex packed into a bicycle left outside Woolworths in Bognor Regis, exploded damaging 15 shops. A similar bomb found in nearby Brighton.[35]
1996, 9 February: London Docklands bombing: The IRA detonated a powerful truck bomb in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, following telephoned warnings. The blast caused severe damage and killed two people.
1996, 18 February: Aldwych bus bombing: An improvised high explosive device detonated prematurely on a bus travelling along Aldwych in central London, killing Edward O'Brien, the IRA member transporting the device and injuring eight others.
1996, 15 June: Manchester bombing: The IRA detonated a powerful truck bomb in central Manchester, following a telephoned warning. It was the biggest bomb detonated in Britain since the Second World War. It caused widespread damage and injured over 200 people, but there were no deaths.
2000, 20 September: The Real IRA fired an RPG-22 rocket launcher at the MI6 headquarters in London.
2001, 4 March: The Real IRA detonated a car bomb outside the BBC Television Centre in London, damaging the front of the building and injuring one person.[36]
2001, 3 August: The Real IRA detonated a car bomb in Ealing, London, damaging buildings and injuring seven people.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Trevt: Gaythiest Elitist: Brits out of Ireland will be one silver lining from Brexit.

It's the ordinary working people next door that the IRA hated.
Mainland British barely knew Northern Ireland existed.

WTF are you on about?


Boris knifing NI in the back re: Brexit. Sinn Fein leading in the polls in both NI and the ROI.
 
Myrmidon2177
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Or, getting bombed


I wonder what they were driving....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Good time to mention that '71 is a very good movie, if you're into that sort of stuff.


Still need to watch Belfast tho. Gonna be on my weekend to-do list.


I liked '71 a great deal. It's what I want every war movie to be like.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: fastfxr: Good time to mention that '71 is a very good movie, if you're into that sort of stuff.


Still need to watch Belfast tho. Gonna be on my weekend to-do list.

'71 was good, but it's important to remember that modern day York was a good stand in for war torn Belfast.

York:  not even once.


? York's a great place to visit, with historical sites going back to Roman times. There's the Minster, the walls, all the Viking stuff, The Shambles, the National Railway Museum [...]

Looking at the Wiki page for '71, it was filmed in Blackburn, Sheffield, Leeds and Liverpool which are all far more suitable for portraying an industrial city in the '70s.

/Has the Tetris film come out yet?
//Parts of it were filmed in Tillydrone, Aiberdeen, not so far from me.
///And I agree with the producers, if you're looking for a stand-in for Soviet Russia, Tilly is nae a bad choice.
 
